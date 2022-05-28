Renee Zellweger’s Relationship Allegedly ‘Under Threat’ From Ant Anstead’s Ex Christina Haack, Dubious Insider Claims

Is Renee Zellweger‘s relationship with Ant Anstead under attack? One tabloid claims the TV presenter’s custody battle is spelling trouble for his and Zellweger’s relationship. Let’s check in on the lovebirds.

‘Trouble In Paradise’ For Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Renee Zellweger’s whirlwind romance with TV host Ant Anstead is under stress. Anstead recently requested full custody of his son with Christina Haack. In his request, Anstead an incident where Haack dropped their son off with an undisclosed case of COVID-19. “At the time, my partner was filming her new project and her COVID diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” Anstead claimed in court documents. Of course, Haack denied any implications of negligence, insisting that she’s a “good mom” and will “always protect” her children.

But sources say Zellweger is saddened to be caught up in Anstead’s family problems. “Renee has done her best to stay away from Christina and Ant’s issues,” a tipster confides. “However, this is a whole new ballgame. It hurts [her] to see Ant stressed and she hopes it’ll resolve itself amicably.” The outlet goes on to say how well Zellweger gets along with Anstead’s son, and that their arrangement is working out nicely. “This is the man she’s committed to a long-term future with,” the snitch whispers. “They’re super-happy and trust each other implicitly.”

Is Renee Zellweger’s Relationship ‘Under Threat’?

Despite the report’s inflammatory headline, “Renee Zellweger New Romance Under Threat,” the outlet failed to explain why their relationship was in danger. In fact, somewhere mid-article the magazine completely abandons the idea that they are in trouble. The outlet actually implies that Zellweger’s involvement in Anstead’s family life has actually brought them closer, and they can see spending the rest of their lives with each other.

So, clearly, the outlet was trying to mislead its readers by promising one story and then delivering another. But what’s the truth? Are Anstead and Zellweger struggling? Or are they hearing wedding bells? Well, the best we can say is that they’re still going strong, and Anstead’s custody battle doesn’t seem to have changed things.

Anstead recently posted a photo of him and Zellweger when they first met, writing, “Amazing what can happen in just one year…” Obviously, he and Zellweger are still together. But we also doubt that their friends are dishing the details of their relationship to this rag.

The Tabloid On Renee Zellweger

Of course, we know better than to trust anything Woman’s Day writes Renee Zellweger. Back in 2020, we confronted a story from the outlet claiming Zellweger was dating Colin Firth. Then the magazine claimed Zellweger was actually getting back together with Bradley Cooper. And most recently, the publication alleged Zellweger’s friends didn’t like Anstead. Clearly, Woman’s Day doesn’t really have contact with anyone in Zellweger’s social circle.

