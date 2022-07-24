Exploring The Gossip About Reese Witherspoon’s Supposed $1 Billion Divorce

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth on the verge of divorce? Multiple tabloids have reported that the couple’s marriage is hanging by a thread. Here’s the latest gossip about Witherspoon’s marriage.

Reese Witherspoon Headed For $1 Billion Divorce?

Late last year, OK! reported Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s marriage was crumbling. At the time, the Legally Blonde actress was busy filming a romantic comedy in New York City while her husband held down the fort in LA. But while in the Big Apple, Witherspoon broke down in tears at an art museum. While the actress insisted she was just overwhelmed by the beautiful exhibit, the tabloid insisted she was actually upset about her failing marriage.

As we pointed out back then, shedding tears while looking at art doesn’t mean you’re divorcing your husband. And since that’s primarily what the tabloid was basing its story on, we just weren’t buying it. The magazine also relied on outdated notions about who should make more money in a relationship, but we were certain that Witherspoon and Toth weren’t subscribed to its outdated views. So, overall, this story was a bit of a dud.

Reese Witherspoon Preparing For Life As A Single Mom?

Then Us Weekly claimed Witherspoon and Toth had been on the road to divorce ever since Toth’s streaming service Quibi went under. “You could tell they weren’t the same easygoing type of couple they’d been in the past,” a tipster observed. And, according to the source, Witherspoon and Toth started devising a plan to divvy up their assets shortly after, insisting that they knew their married “wasn’t going to last forever.” And, according to the outlet’s narrative, this led to Witherspoon selling her production company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million.

Unsurprisingly, the outlet bailed on its weak narrative by the end of the article, instead claiming that Witherspoon and Toth were going to pull through. The couple didn’t show any signs of wanting to divorce two years ago when Quibi went under, so we don’t see why that would suddenly change now. Overall, Witherspoon rejoiced after selling her company for such an astounding figure, and it was a happy time for her family. It was not a strategic move to set them up for an easy divorce.

Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage Falling Apart?

And finally, Us Weekly returned with a different narrative. This time, the tabloid claimed Witherspoon and Toth were more like business partners than spouses. “Reese and Jim aren’t very affectionate with each other,” an insider attested. “They present as very cold and businesslike… the passion is nonexistent, and they are living very separate lives.” But the outlet insisted yet again that divorce wasn’t on the table.

These magazines all include fail-safes: at the end of each article, the tabloid’s source insists Witherspoon and Toth won’t actually go through with a divorce or let anyone know that they’re struggling. And, for that reason, these stories are impossible to fully debunk. But we’ve seen this strategy enough times to know that these kinds of tales are the most unlikely. After an extremely successful 11 years of marriage, Witherspoon and Toth seem stronger than ever.

