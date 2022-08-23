Sketchy Source Said Reese Witherspoon’s $900M Company Sale Last Year Was Supposedly ‘Beginning Of The End’ Of Her Marriage

Is Reese Witherspoon reeling from her divorce? Twelve months ago, we confronted a story that boldly claimed Witherspoon and Jim Toth were headed for the end of their marriage. Let’s look back on that article and see if there was actually anything to it.

The Troubled Road Ahead

Per OK!, Witherspoon and Toth were fighting nonstop over their shared media company Hello Sunshine. A source said they “have become more like business partners” the older they get. Thanks to the sale of Hello Sunshine for $900 million, there was a lot of money at stake in a potential divorce. Some pondered if the looming pile of cash would tear the two apart.

We didn’t buy this for a second. While Hello Sunshine was sold, Witherspoon still retains 18 percent ownership, so it’s not like she was refreshing her whole life. Furthermore, the sale of the company had nothing to do with her marriage. She sounded psyched on social media and had just gone on vacation with Toth. Since everything looked a-okay, we debunked the story.

Did Reese Witherspoon Get Divorced?

You won’t be surprised to hear that Witherspoon and Toth did not get divorced. The original was strange in its premise. Toth and Witherspoon were very rich before the sale, and divorce isn’t typically a profitable venture with so much at stake.

Toth just celebrated his birthday, and Witherspoon marked the occasion with a lovely Instagram post highlighting his sporty interest. “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT!”

Witherspoon adds, “Love you so much!” The post features numerous happy pictures of Witherspoon and Toth together. Yeah, They didn’t get divorced. Hello Sunshine just released just released Where the Crawdads Sing and Surface, so it’s in full swing as well.

Tall Tales Abound

A few months before this story came out, OK! claimed Witherspoon was desperate to avoid a divorce. It soon revised its story and took another swing. In November, it announced Witherspoon had moved out and a billion-dollar divorce was imminent. Why would she move out if she was desperate to make it work? None of these stories happened, and it’s painfully obvious OK! has no insiders close to the Election star.

Rest assured OK! will try this story again and again in the vain hope of accidentally breaking a scoop. Even if Witherspoon and Toth did split up, don’t give this tabloid any credit. Loudly announcing something that doesn’t happen for years is hardly proof of prescience.

