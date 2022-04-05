Reese Witherspoon Was Allegedly On Verge Of $250M Divorce, Questionable Report Said

Did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth come dangerously close to calling it quits last year? Twelve months ago, one tabloid claimed Witherspoon was in danger of losing her fortune in a messy divorce battle. We know a lot can change in a year, so let’s check back in on Witherspoon and Toth.

Witherspoon’s ‘$250 Million Divorce Shocker’?

Last April, In Touch reported Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s marriage was crumbling under the stress of quarantine. While the couple’s problems have reportedly always been under the surface, sources say they were only exacerbated during the pandemic. Before the pandemic, Witherspoon and Toth were used to having plenty of breathing room due to their careers. And after sharing close quarters during quarantine, the cracks in the marriage were apparently beginning to show.

Another supposed core issue for the couple was Toth’s jealousy of Witherspoon’s massive success. While Toth’s last company, Quibi, was dissolved shortly after launching, Witherspoon’s own company, Hello Sunshine, couldn’t stop producing massive hits. And now that divorce was on the table and the couple never signed a prenup, half of Witherspoon’s $250 million fortune was up for grabs. That, combined with the fear of losing custody of their young son, Witherspoon was apparently feeling trapped in her marriage to Toth.

Reese Witherspoon ‘Trapped’ In Marriage?

The tabloids are always claiming Witherspoon and Toth are fighting, but there is never any evidence to back up the rumors. Witherspoon and Toth play things pretty lowkey for a Hollywood couple. They aren’t constantly packing on the PDA or putting together grand public romantic gestures. But if you look closely, you’ll see that Witherspoon and Toth are still just as in love as ever.

The couple just recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, and Witherspoon marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary JT!!” the actress wrote. “11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you.”

And on Valentine’s Day this year, Witherspoon celebrated her husband again. “Love My Valentine,” Witherspoon captioned a series of adorable throwback photos.

The Magazine On Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage

But one year later, In Touch hasn’t gotten any more accurate with its reporting on the Legally Blonde actress. The magazine once reported that Witherspoon demanded Toth get a job. And then, the magazine also claimed Witherspoon was feuding with Jennifer Aniston. Clearly, In Touch isn’t too concerned with fact-checking when it comes to Reese Witherspoon.

