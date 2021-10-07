Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Feud Ended By Julianna Margulies?

Did Julianna Margulies finally put an end to Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston‘s feud? One tabloid claims Witherspoon and Aniston’s new Morning Show co-star was just the thing to soothe tensions on set. Here’s what we know.

Julianna Margulies Plays Peacemaker On ‘Morning Show’ Set?

This week’s edition of Star reports Julianna Margulies is mending the relationship between her old friends, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Since Margulies’ show ER used to film on the same lot as Aniston’s Friends, the tabloid insists the actresses have always been in the same circles. And now, her presence is a much-needed tonic for her Morning Show co-stars, Aniston and Witherspoon.

“Jen and Reese started off the best of friends,” an insider dishes. “But things got complicated because they both have different ideas about how the show should go.” But apparently, when it came to Margulies’ addition to the show, Witherspoon and Aniston were on the same page. “Her arrival on the show was the shot in the arm they needed,” the insider muses. “Her liking the scripts and their ideas was a huge deal for Jen and Reese because they really respect her. It gave them much-needed common ground.”

Julianna Margulies Building Bridges?

While we don’t doubt Witherspoon and Aniston admire Margulies, we’re fairly confident that they weren’t feuding to begin with. Witherspoon and Aniston have been friends for years, going back to when Witherspoon guest-starred as Aniston’s sister on Friends. In a recent interview, Witherspoon recalled her time on Friends, explaining, “It was just wonderful. I got to spend two weeks with them, Jen was so incredibly nurturing and sister-like.”

And just last month, Witherspoon posted a series of cheeky photos with the pictures of Aniston around the Morning Show set captioned, “When shooting during a pandemic, you have to connect with your costars in different ways. Love you @jenniferaniston!” According to all available evidence, Witherspoon and Aniston have always respected and admired each other, and Margulies’ addition to the show just sweetened the pot.

The Tabloids On Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston

It’s obvious the tabloids have a hard time believing that two successful actresses can work together and get along without cat-fighting. Earlier this year, Star reported Aniston and Witherspoon were feuding over casting decisions. Then the very same outlet claimed Aniston and Witherspoon had an ongoing passive-aggressive feud. And more recently, In Touch alleged Witherspoon and Aniston were clashing on set. Obviously, these outlets have no insight into Witherspoon and Aniston’s workplace dynamic.