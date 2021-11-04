Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Fighting Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Morning Show’?

In this new millennium, only a few actresses could genuinely be named America’s sweetheart. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston could both claim that title. The megastars are about as successful at acting as anyone else on the planet, and they happen to be great friends. At least, they were before The Morning Show apparently tore everything apart.

Apple TV+’s original poster child sees Witherspoon and Aniston playing rivals on a news show. The series has certainly dominated the conversation and has netted both of its leads some awards nominations. It’s also become a popular arena for tabloid drama.

Can two actresses as successful as Witherspoon and Aniston truly co-exist? One report alleged that they were butting heads over casting decisions, while another said they were at war behind the scenes. Where does fellow co-star Julianna Margulies fit into all of this? Here are some stories about drama on the set.

Lack of Leadership

Is Jennifer Aniston a natural leader? According to Star, she is not. Witherspoon was growing fed up with the lack of leadership on the set. Apparently, the two stars began fighting over the addition of Margulies. A source said Aniston wasn’t consulted at all: “Jen doesn’t understand why Reese insisted on bringing Julianna on board.” The casting drama caused a toxic, high school-like workplace.

Aniston, Witherspoon Going To War

Meanwhile, In Touch believes Aniston and Witherspoon fought over a missed photo op. Aniston had to skip a photocall while they were promoting season two, and Witherspoon took exception. A source explained, “They went from being friends to Jen disliking her. The consensus on-set is that there was a power struggle” Aniston was more popular on set because she would give food to the crew, and Witherspoon would never do that.

Margulies To The Rescue?

Star provided an update about the Julianna Margulies drama. The ER star had brought her co-stars back together. “Jen and Reese started off the best of friends,” an insider dishes. “But things got complicated because they both have different ideas about how the show should go.” Margulies was able to steer the ship for a while, and it provided Aniston and Witherspoon some common ground.

