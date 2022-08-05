Awards Gossip Says Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy Nomination Supposedly Ended Jennifer Aniston Friendship

Is Reese Witherspoon upset with Jennifer Aniston? One report says the Emmy Awards have sent this friendship to the brink of collapse. Let’s look into any animosity between Morning Show stars to learn if there’s anything to this.

‘Jen & Reese: Emmys Feud!’

The 2022 Emmy Awards saw fit to nominate Witherspoon for her work on the Morning Show, but Aniston was snubbed. According to Star, Aniston’s snub had fractured an already damaged friendship. “Jen’s camo is privately briefing people that she wasn’t trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese,” a source says, “but she’s fuming privately and very embarrassed.”

Ever since Witherspoon and Aniston began working on Morning Show, their friendship has supposedly barely survived. The Friends co-stars apparently barely interact on set anymore. The insider says, “It’s telling that Jen’s friends are saying Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes.

How Is Jennifer Aniston Holding Up?

Back in March, Jennifer Aniston posted a lovely birthday message for Reese Witherspoon. Featuring photos from their decades together, Aniston writes: “I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in!”

Do these sound like the words of an enemy? We also know that Aniston and Witherspoon will return for a third season of The Morning Show. Why sign on for season two or three if you hate your co-star? Nothing about this story adds up. Furthermore, why would this tabloid vaguely point toward Aniston’s friends without naming them? Who’s pulling for Zendaya? It stays vague because real friends would never talk to Star.

Buried in the article is the telling phrase “Jen’s rep denies Star’s story.” That’s right: Someone with immediate access to Aniston says this story is bogus, but the tabloid thought it knew better.

It’s true that Aniston was snubbed at the Emmys this year. It’s also true that she’s already won once for Friends and has seven other nominations. She’s also got a Golden Globe and is one of the most successful actresses of her generation. She’s going to be fine. Witherspoon’s got an Emmy as well and an Academy Award to boot. Neither really needs an award at this point.

A Tired Narrative

Star constantly targets Aniston. It still maintains that she’s dating Brad Pitt, which is absurd. We also busted its story about Aniston suffering a breakdown because she couldn’t handle the pressure of The Morning Show. She’s handling it perfectly well heading into the third season.

We’ve seen too many stories to count which use the Morning Show in stories about the beef between Witherspoon and Aniston. Two close friends are collaborating on an award-winning and sure seem to be having a ball. This whole rumor is bogus.

