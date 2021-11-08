Reese Witherspoon Fighting With Her Husband Over Career Differences?

Did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth break up over Quibi? For that matter, remember Quibi? Twelve months ago, we encountered a story about the two fighting over their gulf in success. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened.

Reese Witherspoon’s Arrest Bitterness

The National Enquirer reported that Witherspoon was still upset with Toth over their 2013 arrest for drunk driving and still holds a minor grudge against him. The death of Quibi presented a brand new “stress test” for them, as Toth was an executive at the failed streaming platform. Its hasty demise meant Witherspoon now held all the power in the relationship.

A source explained, “There’s a real balance of power that’s been building up.” To help cope, Witherspoon was staying with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Quibi may have only lasted six months, but Toth and Witherspoon have been together much longer. Gossip Cop busted this story because Witherspoon’s been a megastar well before they met. There’s no reason the end of Quibi would cause any sudden shift in power. Quibi wasn’t keeping the two together.

Did They Split Up?

Even as Quibi has disappeared like tears in rain, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have persisted. In March, they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. In a lovely Instagram post, Witherspoon wrote, “I can’t believe it has gone so quickly…here’s to many more days in the sun!”

Toth is now working alongside Witherspoon for Stand Up to Cancer. The two have co-chaired for the charity in the years past and continue to stay involved. As for Quibi, its original content migrated to Roku where it actually found an audience. It turns out the quality of the programming wasn’t the problem — it was just literally everything else.

One Of Many

The Enquirer is one of America’s foremost rags, and Witherspoon is one of America’s most beloved stars. It should come as no surprise that it regularly attacks the Fear star. This was hardly the final time it promised a breakup that never happened.

In April, it claimed Witherspoon was getting divorced after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Ring spotting isn’t foolproof, and she’s still married. A few months later, it wrote that Witherspoon was selling her assets so she could bail out her husband. This story once again sought to capitalize off the death of Quibi with some bogus tabloid drama. Witherspoon is worth around $300 million, so the family’s doing just as fine financially as they are with their relationship.