Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon Caught With Another Man Amid Marriage Troubles?

Reese Witherspoon’s marriage was under heavy scrutiny last year.

By Matthew Radulski
September 30, 2021
Reese Witherspoon in a red jacket and black shirt
(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Has Reese Witherspoon cheated on her husband Jim Toth? 365 days ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the Election star getting caught with another man. Did her marriage really fall apart? Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

Reese Witherspoon ‘Busted With Another Man!’

According to Woman’s Day, Witherspoon brought a man other than her husband to a big Hollywood party. The “handsome mystery man” had set tongues wagging since Witherspoon and Toth were in the midst of a rough patch. A source tattled, “[Jim] has put up with coming second and even third best for a year or so now, and he’s told friends he’s not sure how much longer it can go on like this.” No one knew who the man was, but Witherspoon laughed all night long.

Gossip Cop thought this line of inquiry was atrocious. It promoted the toxic mentality that men and women cannot be friends without romance and that women cannot manage a career and family at the same time. Just because Witherspoon brought a male friend to a party did not mean her marriage was going to end.

Did They Break Up?

Of course not. This random Hollywood party came and went, and Gossip Cop never heard a peep about the mystery man ever again. Witherspoon and Toth are still happily married, proving you cannot trust this outlet. She recently snapped a summer pic with him and plopped it on Instagram for millions to see. 

What’s She Up To?

Season two of The Morning Show is upon us, so Witherspoon’s been very busy doing press. The program’s return means she and bestie Jennifer Aniston are apparently feuding again over who gets to be top dog if the tabloids are to be believed. These stories are especially silly because the AppleTV+ series is in its second season. Why would they bother coming back if they hated one another?

Other Tall Tales

All it took was for Witherspoon to appear with a man in public for this outlet to conclude marital issues, but Gossip Cop wasn’t too surprised. It once claimed Toth hated his wife’s partying, so it’s been promoting this whole narrative for years now. In February, it said the two were headed for a divorce, yet they’re still together.

Every couple of months this tabloid runs another story about Toth and Witherspoon’s tumultuous marriage, yet they appear to be as happy as ever. Woman’s Day is simply not a reliable source for stories about Witherspoon.

More Trending News

Livid Reese Witherspoon Clashing With Jennifer Aniston On Set Of ‘The Morning Show’?
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Controversial Magazine Cover That Made Her ‘Burst Into Tears’
Reese Witherspoon Divorcing Husband After $900M Sale Of Production Company?
Reese Witherspoon Headed For Divorce After $900M Sale, ‘Beginning Of The End’ For Relationship?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.