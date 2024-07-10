Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Sued After Allegedly Hitting, Killing Pedestrian

Former Red Hot Chill Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is in quite a legal situation for allegedly running over and killing a pedestrian.

TMZ reports Klinghoffer was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit for the alleged pedestrian accident. The guitarist reportedly was driving a black GMC Yukon in Alhambra, CA in March when he made a left turn and ran into a pedestrian using the crosswalk.

According to the legal documents, the pedestrian, identified as 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, was then dragged across the asphalt. As a result, he sustained blunt-force trauma to his head. He passed away hours after the accident.

The documents also revealed that Josh Klinghoffer didn’t hit his brakes when the vehicle made contact with Sanchez. He is accused of being distracted while driving.

In a video of the accident, obtained by TMZ, the driver is seen pulling over after hitting the pedestrian. After getting out and walking over the body, the driver turned around and quickly walked back to the car.

It was revealed that authorities did not make any arrests in the case.

Meanwhile, Josh Klinghoffer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, issued a statement to TMZ about the accident. “It was a tragic accident. After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident.”

Klinghoffer is being sued for negligence and wrongful death. Sanchez’s family is also going after him for damages.

Josh Klinghoffer Played For the Red Hot Chilli Peppers for a Decade, Was the Youngest Inductee Ever in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Josh Klinghoffer was notably the guitarist for Red Hot Chilli Peppers from 2009 to 2019. He appeared with the band and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. He was deemed the youngest inductee ever at the time.

During an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in Jan. 2020, Klinghoffer opened up about why he was fired from the band. He said his quick departure was a “complete shock” but not a surprise after the band’s original guitarist, John Frusciante returned.

“They just said, ‘We’ll get right to it. We’ve decided to ask John to come back to the band,’” Josh Klinghoffer said about hearing about Frusciante’s return in person during a band meeting. “And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, ‘I’m not surprised.’”

Despite the situation, Klinghoffer completely understood what Frusciante’s return meant for the band. “It’s absolutely John’s place to be in that band. So that’s why I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s back with them.”

Since his departure from Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Josh Klinghoffer has gone on to play for various groups, including Dot Hacker, and The Bicycle Thief. He is also a touring member of Pearl Jam.