Red Bull Just Launched It’s New Winter, Pomegranate Can

If you’re looking for an energy kick to get yourself through the holidays, Red Bull has got a special offer for you.

The popular energy drink has released its 2021 Winter Edition can—Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate.

Wings For Your Winter

In their announcement, Red Bull declared that “Winter 2021 Comes Early” with the October release of their special Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate.

This new flavor is a limited-time offer, combining the “pleasantly tart taste of pomegranate and winterly spices,” which features notes of sour cherry and red berries.

(Red Bull)

This special edition is on store shelves right now at selected retailers like 7-Eleven, and it’s available in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz crimson-colored cans. The beverage will be available nationwide wherever Red Bull is sold starting on Nov. 4.

The Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate is a great beverage option for those on special diets, like vegetarian, gluten-free, wheat-free, lactose-free, or dairy-free. The basic formula for this limited-time offer is just like the other offerings in the Red Bull lineup. It includes caffeine, B-group vitamins, real sugars, and the amino acid taurine.

You can drink the Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate solo while enjoying all of your winter activities—it’s perfect on the ski slopes and on the ice. Or, if you are cozying up by the fire at home, you can crack open a cold can and add it to a festive winter mocktail.

Mocktail Recipes

Northern Lights

(Red Bull)

3/4-oz ginger syrup

1 oz coconut water

3/4-oz lime juice

8.4 fl oz Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate

Mix the ingredients and serve this drink on the rocks, garnished with fresh rosemary.

Crimson Cooler

(Red Bull)

1 oz vanilla syrup

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

A piece of the lemon peel for added texture and a bitter bite

2 ounces of Lavender tea (follow the brew instructions on the box)

Mix your tea, lemon juice, and vanilla syrup together and add one-and-a-half cups of ice. Shake it for about eight seconds. If you choose to blend, add about two cups of ice to the blender and blend on high for 10 seconds.

Finally, put your mixture in a 12-ounce cup and add the Red Bull Winter Edition Pomegranate. Fill it to the top, with fresh ice as needed, and garnish the drink with a fresh mint sprig. You can also add a lemon peel, a lemon wheel, or a lavender sprig.