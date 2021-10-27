Reba McEntire Turning Her Back On Kelly Clarkson Over Divorce?

Is Reba McEntire throwing Kelly Clarkson to the dogs? One tabloid claims McEntire doesn’t want to get involved in Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Let’s check in on McEntire and Clarkson’s friendship.

Reba McEntire ‘Refusing To Take Sides’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Reba McEntire doesn’t want to get in the middle of her former stepson Brandon Blackstock’s divorce from her longtime friend Kelly Clarkson. While Clarkson and McEntire once shared a close bond, the “I’m a Survivor” songstress isn’t throwing her full support behind Clarkson. When an interview asked McEntire about Clarkson’s divorce, she was sure to play it safe. “You know, I love them both,” said McEntire. “I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.”

But Clarkson isn’t happy about McEntire’s Swiss approach. “Kelly’s upset that Reba isn’t more supportive considering everything Brandon has put her through,” an insider confides. “She says Reba is being diplomatic when the bottom line is, Brandon is being a huge jerk. It’s as though Reba’s turned her back on Kelly, and it really hurts.”

Whlie Clarkson understands that McEntire’s in a tough spot, she feels like her friend has disappeared when she needed her most. “She just isn’t feeling the love she’d come to expect from Reba,” the tipster dishes. “She’s hoping things go back to the way they were once her divorce is finalized in January, but right now, Kelly and Reba are on very shaky ground.”

Kelly Clarkson ‘Looking For More Support’ From Reba McEntire?

We seriously doubt Clarkson is hurt or even surprised by McEntire’s comments. McEntire explained that she loves both Clarkson and Blackstock like family so it’s impossible to pick favorites. “Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” McEntire mused in a recent interview with ET. “Brandon’s been my son forever it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood, so I’m praying for ‘em both ’cause I love ‘em both.”

Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce has nothing to do with McEntire, so we’re sure no one is pressuring her to pick sides. Besides, we doubt anyone truly close to Clarkson is blabbing to a tabloid about her. Obviously, the magazine just wanted to stir up drama for Clarkson and Blackstock’s family during a vulnerable time. Readers shouldn’t believe a word of this shameful story.

The Tabloid On Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce

Besides, we wouldn’t trust Life & Style to report accurately on Clarkson. Last year, the tabloid claimed Clarkson regretted her divorce as her famous friends turned against her. Then, the outlet alleged Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce was getting “ugly” as Clarkson risked losing custody rights. And more recently, the magazine alleged Clarkson was plotting revenge on Blackstock. Obviously, Life & Style has been milking Clarkson’s divorce for every last drop of drama.