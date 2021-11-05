Reba McEntire Taking Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband’s Side In Divorce, Refusing Her Calls?

As Brandon Blackstock continues to drag out his split with Kelly Clarkson, many are wondering what side Reba McEntire is on. She used to be Blackstock’s stepmother, so she’s in a unique spot in all of this. One report says she’s siding with Blackstock. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Reba Roots For Team Brandon’

According to the Globe, McEntire is choosing her ex-husband’s son over her friend. An insider says, “The truth is, Reba’s more on Brandon’s side and doesn’t understand why Kelly’s giving him such a hard time.” McEntire is willing to answer Clarkson’s texts, but she’s refusing to take her sobbing phone calls anymore.

Clarkson’s getting needier by the day, a source explains. “She’s dipping her toes into the dating world again, and Reba finds it exhausting and, frankly, she has other things to do that are pretty important to her,” the insider says. McEntire is focusing on her boyfriend, Rex Linn, and her tour schedule.

Even though McEntire publicly insists upon neutrality, she’s privately picked her side. An insider concludes, “She loves Kelly, but Brandon’s still her stepson and he’ll always come first.

Who’s Side Is Reba McEntire On?

Who do you think knows more about how Reba McEntire feels: McEntire or the so-called insiders of the Globe? The tabloid effectively asks its readers to handwave whatever McEntire says publicly as bogus and only believe their supposed sources. In reality, it is the tabloid that shouldn’t be believed.

Since Clarkson and Blackstock began this messy divorce, McEntire has played it down the middle. A few weeks ago, she was asked on Extra who she was rooting for. McEntire said, “I love them both, Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend and I’m pulling for both of them… I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.”

This Isn’t The First Time

This tabloid just wanted to insult Kelly Clarkson for the sake of insulting her, so it put its insults into McEntire’s mouth. The outlet says Clarkson cries too much and should just give Blackstock the ranch. Blackstock sure seems to be the slimy character in all of this, refusing to acknowledge court orders and dragging out the whole process. The tabloid wants its cruel take to sound more authoritative, so it dragged in a neutral McEntire to sound more official.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Globe claimed McEntire was working too hard and was alienating her boyfriend in the process. It maintains that McEntire is still in love with both Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo and Kenny Rogers. These bogus stories prove you shouldn’t trust this outlet with Reba McEntire stories.