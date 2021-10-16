Reba McEntire Moving In With Boyfriend Rex Linn After Building Collapse Scare?

Are Reba McEntire and Rex Linn making the leap and moving in together? One tabloid claims the couple is ready for cohabitation after a life-threatening incident. Here’s what we know.

Reba McEntire And Rex Linn ‘Scared Straight’?

A recent edition of Life & Style reports that Reba McEntire is ready to move in with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The change comes after the couple suffered a terrifying accident. While touring a historic building in Oklahoma, the stairways collapsed, leaving them stuck on the second floor of the building with no way out. “Before the fire department arrived, [Linn] did his best to calm Reba,” an insider dishes. “Rex put his arm around her and promised that he’d protect her even if it meant putting her safety before his own.”

While the couple thankfully was unharmed, the incident has changed McEntire’s view of Linn. “Reba always knew that Rex was a kind man. But she saw the knight in shining armor side of him that day and realized she wants to spend the rest of her life with Rex,” the tipster explains. “So she asked him to move in with her!” And Linn enthusiastically agreed! “She’s decided to follow her heart,” the insider muses.

Reba McEntire Asked Rex Linn To Move In?

While the harrowing incident would have scared anyone, we doubt it would be the thing to push McEntire into a major relationship decision. Here’s the thing: McEntire and Linn seem crazy about one another, and they’ve been talking about marriage. “We’ve talked about[marriage] and giggled about it,” McEntire said in a recent interview. “We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.”

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear McEntire and Linn were moving in together. But at the moment, there’s just no evidence for the tabloid’s story. They don’t seem to be in any rush to take that leap, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re just happy that they’re happy, and they look very happy.

And if they ever do move in together or get engaged, it’s unlikely that this tabloid will be the first to know about it.

The Tabloids On Reba McEntire

Besides, it’s hard to trust anything the tabloids say about McEntire. Not too long ago, the National Enquirer reported McEntire was caught up in Kelly Clarkson’s divorce. Then the Enquirer alleged McEntire was pressuring Linn to elope in Las Vegas. And then the Globe claimed Linn was getting frustrated with McEntire’s career. It’s obvious none of these magazines have any insight into the life of Reba McEntire.