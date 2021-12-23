Reba McEntire Gossip: Supposedly On The Outs With Boyfriend Rex Linn, Fighting Over Living Arrangement

Are Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are on the verge of a breakup? One report says they can’t get on the same page regarding where to live. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tangle over Home On The Range!’

According to the Globe, McEntire’s love of Oklahoma is rivaled only by Linn’s adoration of Hollywood. The two are constantly bickering over where to build their life. An insider says, “They can’t agree on where to live after they’ve married and it’s building into a real drama.”

A restaurant is opening in Oklahoma with McEntire’s name on it, so she feels she must stay put. “Reba’s sinking an absolute fortune into the restaurant and wants to be there to ensure that it’s a success,” an insider says. While the two can compromise on a prenup, deciding where to live has no room for a middle ground. The fight is so serious that the wedding could be in jeopardy.

She Owns Multiple Homes

It looks like the Globe just found out about Reba’s Place, so it manufactured a story about location drama. McEntire is opening up a restaurant in her native Oklahoma, but it shouldn’t threaten her love life an iota.

It’s easy to debunk this story simply by checking McEntire’s portfolio. She owns homes in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Beverly Hills. When you have as much money as McEntire and Linn do, questions of location are a bit less serious. Linn’s Instagram is chock full of McEntire photos and projects, so he’s probably being supportive as ever. His most recent post promoted his appearance on McEntire’s podcast Living & Learning.

Gossip Cop also wants to point out that Linn is no stranger to Oklahoma. The CSI: Miami star was born in Texas but moved to Oklahoma City when he was 13. He even attended Oklahoma State University and got his acting start there. He and McEntire are probably closer because of the Sooner State, not drifting over it.

More McEntire Morsels

The Globe writes about McEntire all the time, but it always seems to miss the mark. In September, it claimed she was too busy to date Linn. Before that, she was apparently in a bizarre love triangle with Linn and her ex-fiance. She’s been dating Linn for a long time now, so both of those stories were bogus.

She also never backed up Brandon Blackstock in his split from Kelly Clarkson. McEntire has a unique connection to both and hasn’t publicly slandered anyone. These false stories prove that this outlet cannot be trusted with accurate stories about McEntire.