Reba McEntire Frustrating Boyfriend Rex Linn With Busy Career?

Are Reba McIntire and Rex Linn fighting over her career? One report says the CSI: Miami star has grown frustrated with his girlfriend’s busy schedule. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Reba’s On The Brink’

According to The Globe, McEntire’s working too hard. She’s working twice as hard these days to make up for the lost pandemic year. An insider said, “she’s been burning the candle at both ends, working 24/7 on her music and prepping for her new album’s release, while trying to get her new show Fried Green Tomatoes off the ground.”

The victim of this schedule is Linn. Their time together has severely diminished since lockdown ended. An insider explains, “Lately Rex has been growing frustrated because Reba is always rushing off to do something.” She’s even distracted on date nights. An insider concludes, “friends are urging her to slow down and take a breather because her schedule is obviously having an effect on her.”

Bogus Proof

To prove its claim that McEntire is scatterbrained, the Globe brings up a recent COVID-19 scare. McEntire shared that she and Linn had both contracted the virus, but later said she had a false positive test. This doesn’t constitute proof of anything wrong on McEntire’s part. How is a false positive test her fault in any way whatsoever?

They’re Doing Fine

You won’t be shocked to learn that this story is completely bogus. McEntire isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary, as she’s planned albums and tours for decades now. As for the supposed relationship drama, she and Linn posed for a photo together earlier this week.

She and Linn are clearly still going strong despite the lockdown ending. This story makes no sense when you consider that Linn couldn’t possibly be surprised that McEntire, an incredibly successful singer, is continuing her singing career.

Globe regularly attacks women for having fulls schedules, so Gossip Cop isn’t surprised. Last September, it ran an almost identical story about Dolly Parton working too hard. We’ve also seen other tabloids attack Joanna Gaines, Drew Barrymore, and Diana Ross for the exact same reasons. These stories are sexist, plain and simple.

As for McEntire, this very outlet claimed she was holding a torch for Kenny Rogers. It later invented a love triangle between McEntire, Linn, and her ex-boyfriend. These stories hold no merit, for McEntire only has eyes for Linn. She’s not doing anything out of the ordinary, so this story is false.