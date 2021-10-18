Reba McEntire Fighting With Boyfriend Rex Linn Over Prenup?

Are Reba McEntire and Rex Linn struggling to find common ground on a prenup? According to one tabloid, the country singer wants to ensure her career’s fortune is protected before heading to the altar with Linn. Gossip Cop has all the details to uncover the truth behind this story.

Are Reba McEntire And Rex Linn ‘Squabbling’ Over A Prenup?

According to the National Enquirer, Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, can’t seem to agree on the terms of a prenup. An insider close to the singer says McEntire doesn’t want to endure another difficult divorce as she did with Narvel Blackstock in 2015. Therefore, McEntire is “determined to protect her $100 million fortune” to keep things amicable between her and Linn.

“Problem is they can’t agree on some things, like what’s hers, his and theirs,” the source reveals. Apparently, the prenup isn’t even close to being complete, but McEntire “won’t get married without one.” “It’s a headache going over all the financial stuff,” the insider remarks, “but Reba wants to protect her millions.”

The tabloid then claims McEntire and Linn plan to elope in Las Vegas after the prenup is finally complete. “Friends want to see them pull things together because they’re so right for each other, but it may take some more time to get it all sorted,” the insider concludes.

When Are Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Getting Married?

The narrative the National Enquirer pushes about McEntire and Linn growing frustrated and petty over a prenup isn’t one Gossip Cop buys. In a recent interview, McEntire addressed the prospect of her and Linn getting married. “We’ve talked about it and giggled about it. We thought, ‘Man if we ever had a ceremony, we would have a have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock ‘cause we have so many friends, acquaintances, and family.”

Does that response sound like marriage is a sore subject for McEntire and Linn? We don’t think so. The couple is clearly very happy together, but this tabloid is trying to stir things up for some unknown reason.

Other Reports About Reba McEntire And Rex Linn’s Relationship

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop was forced to debunk an inaccurate claim about the nature of McEntire and Linn’s relationship. In fact, last year, the National Enquirer reported the couple was on the verge of breaking up. According to the outlet, McEntire was “controlling” and “suffocating” Linn to the point of insanity. Once again, the story was obviously false, as McEntire and Linn are as happy as can be.