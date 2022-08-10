Country Gossip Claims Reba McEntire Supposedly Restarted Dolly Parton Feud

Are Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton at one another’s throats? One report says the country music legends can’t stand each other, and McEntire is throwing gas on the fire. The two sure seem like close friends, so we’re rather suspicious. Here’s the situation.

‘Ruthless Reba Partin’ Ways With Dolly!’

The National Enquirer reports McEntire is sick of being friends with Parton. She apparently wants to relight her career by extinguishing her friendship. A source spills, “Reba’s always trying to one-up Folly in everything she does.” The former Reba star supposedly wants to make a big Hollywood comeback because she feels she’s second fiddle to Parton.

“She’s not bitter or bitchy about it,” a source says. “But there’s a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!” McEntire recently revealed plans for a Reba reboot, and her attitude may be rubbing Parton the wrong way.

The two also supposedly fought over a tribute to their late friend Kenny Rogers. A source concludes, “Each thought they meant more to Kenny than the other, and it sparked a little rift and caused awkwardness for everyone around them!”

Is Reba McEntire Full Of Venom?

Calling this story desperate would be an understatement. The Enquirer yearns for drama, so it’s spawning some from thin air. It’s true that McEntire wants to bring Reba back, but Parton has absolutely nothing to do with it—lest we forget that Parton actually had a guest spot on Reba in 2005.

In an interview with The Bobby Bones Show, McEntire revealed her reboot dreams: “We’ve really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show…I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years.” She spoke about how great the cast and crew were: “We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day.”

Does that remotely sound like a slam on Parton? Heck no! McEntire loves and misses her old castmates. By all accounts, McEntire and Parton have never been closer. The longtime friends released their first proper duet last year, so all is well. Both came together to pay tribute to Rogers, and there’s not a shred of evidence that they fought during or after the show. This is all a load of hogwash making McEntire out to be jealous when she’s a legend in her own right.

Too Many Tall Tales

This is the same tabloid that reported Dolly Parton was desperate to save Miley Cyrus’s life. Cyrus is doing fine, so that was absurd. The Enquirer also promoted Parton’s $1 million birthday bash, but that never happened. It has no insight into Parton’s life.

What about Reba McEntire you ask? Well, last year, it claimed McEntire was losing her marbles and would break up with Rex Linn. They’re still together, and her health is a-okay. This is just another untrustworthy report from an untrustworthy tabloid.

