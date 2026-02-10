Reality TV Star Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison

Australian reality television personality Matt Wright has received prison time following a court hearing concerning a 2022 helicopter crash he was a part of.

Videos by Suggest

Matt Wright received a 10-month prison sentence on Friday for attempting to pervert the course of justice following a fatal helicopter crash in 2022, a judge in Darwin’s Supreme Court ruled. Acting Justice Alan Blow handed down the sentence after a jury found Wright guilty on two counts related to interfering with the crash investigation.

Wright, 47, best known for his work on Outback Wrangler and Wild Croc Territory, must serve five months of the sentence behind bars, with the remaining five months suspended, subject to a good behaviour period of two years. The court also ordered Wright to pay a $5,000 fine for lying to police investigators.

The charges stemmed from the February 2022 helicopter crash in remote Arnhem Land that killed Wright’s co-star Chris “Willow” Wilson and left pilot Sebastian Robinson a paraplegic. Prosecutors said Wright lied to aviation investigators about the helicopter’s fuel level and pressured Robinson to falsify flying hours to obscure evidence tied to his aviation operations.

Matt Wright Imprisoned After He Lied To Authorities About Helicopter Crash

During the month-long trial in August 2025, the jury convicted Wright on the counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice but failed to reach a verdict on a third allegation that he had asked a friend to destroy a helicopter maintenance document. Wright had denied any wrongdoing.

In imposing the sentence, Acting Justice Blow said that Wright’s conduct was “too serious not to serve prison time,” reflecting the gravity of undermining a major crash investigation. The maximum penalty for attempting to pervert the course of justice in the Northern Territory is up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Wright relinquished his air operator certificate and pilot’s licence as legal proceedings unfolded, and several of his tourism businesses have since faced financial strain. His defence team has already lodged an appeal against the convictions, arguing for reconsideration of the verdicts.

Supporters who provided character references during the sentencing described Wright as a dedicated father and community contributor, but the judge said that such references could not outweigh the seriousness of his interference with the crash probe. The case remains under legal review as Wright pursues his appeal.