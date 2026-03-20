‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Paused By Bravo Again After Low Ratings

Bravo has once again paused production on The Real Housewives of Miami, citing declining ratings and ongoing production challenges following the show’s seventh season.

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An insider confirmed the news to Page Six and said that the Miami cast were given a heads up about the shelving.

Sources confirmed that the network made the decision after viewership for the long-running reality series fell behind other installments in the Real Housewives franchise. Despite a loyal fan base, the show became the least-watched entry in the franchise, prompting executives to halt production rather than move forward immediately with a new season.

My partner, an avid fan of the Bravo shows and of the Miami series, thinks the pause is a “robbery.”

Season 7 concluded in October 2025, and plans for an eighth season had already faced delays. Insiders said Bravo informed cast members of the pause before publicly announcing the move. While the network has not officially canceled the series, the hiatus raises questions about its long-term future.

This marks the second time Bravo has shelved the Miami-based series. The show originally aired from 2011 to 2013 before the network canceled it after three seasons. Peacock revived it in 2021, and Bravo later brought it back to the cable network for seasons 6 and 7.

Casting Issues Preceded The Real Housewives of Miami Pause

Recent behind-the-scenes complications also contributed to the decision. Reports indicated that producers had considered a cast shake-up ahead of Season 8, with uncertainty surrounding several cast members’ futures. A defamation lawsuit involving Alexia Nepola’s ex-husband, though later withdrawn, further complicated storylines and production planning.

The most recent season featured returning cast members including Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova, alongside newcomer Stephanie Shojaee. However, shifting dynamics and inconsistent audience engagement made it difficult for the show to maintain momentum.

Bravo has described the move as a “pause,” a strategy the network has used before with other franchises. Still, insiders suggest the break could extend indefinitely depending on whether producers can successfully retool the series.