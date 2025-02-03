R&B Legend’s Grammy Interview Rudely Cut off on Red Carpet: Babyface Snafu, Explained

R&B legend Kenneth “Babyface” Edmond received an apology after a reporter awkwardly interrupted his Grammys interview in favor of Chappell Roan.

The incident occurred while the music producer and singer-songwriter was speaking to Associated Press reporters Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria outside the Crypto.com Arena. As the trio were chatting, Fauria turned her attention to Chappell Roan. Ignoring Babyface, Fauria shouted, “Chappell, Chappell!”

Upon realizing what was happening, Babyface smiled and said, “Go do that.” He then stepped aside to let the reporters interview Roan.

The exchange was caught on video and sparked backlash among fans watching the award show. Among those upset by what happened was Khloé Kardashian, who publicly slammed the reporters for their behavior.

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview.,” Kardashian wrote on X while sharing a clip of the interview. “It’s maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this. With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he’s shaped the sound of multiple generations.“

This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than… pic.twitter.com/adXhcN2jY1 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2025

Kardashian then wrote, “Love you @babyface. And I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with. By the way- what a class act you are PS big or small, old or new, – you don’t treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There’s a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion.”

AP News Releases a Statement Apologizing to Babyface For the Awkward Grammys Interview

Not long after the awkward interview went viral, AP News released a statement apologizing to Babyface for the incident.

“We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet,” AP News stated on X. “We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

Fauria also apologized during the livestream and offered an excuse for her behavior. “First, I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” she said. “Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. I’m a big Babyface fan as are we all, so I just wanted to say that.”