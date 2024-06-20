Rapper Remy Ma’s Son Arrested, Charged With 1st Degree Murder

Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting. Scott, 23, was arrested and charged on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of Darius Guillebeaux on June 7, 2021, in Queens, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department.

Scott faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon, NBC News reports. The NYPD reported that a second suspect, Richard Swygert, has also been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the case.

“We stand by JaySon’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” Remy told Page Six.

“This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence.”

Remy Ma Advised Not to Speak Further on Her Son’s Arrest

However, it seems Remy Ma has been advised to refrain from publicly commenting on her son’s arrest.

“Remy Ma wished to address this situation personally. [However, she] has been strongly advised by our office not to say anything publicly — as most people in this situation are, as the case is still active,” a rep for Remy Ma told NBC News. “To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent. Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time.”

On June 7, 2021, police responded to reports of gunfire at 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard, just outside John F. Kennedy Airport. Officers discovered a 47-year-old man, later identified as Guillebeaux, with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

In November 2020, Guillebeaux was identified as one of 54 defendants in the New York Attorney General’s “Operation Heat Wave.” The operation was a law enforcement crackdown targeting three major drug trafficking rings. Guillebeaux allegedly supplied narcotics for a drug operation in upstate New York.

Remy, whose full name is Reminisce Smith, gave birth to her son Scott in 2000. It is unclear whether she maintains a close relationship with him, as they are seldom seen together.