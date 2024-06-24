rapper-julio-foolio-shot-and-killed-at-26

Charles Jones, better known by his rap moniker Julio Foolio, was killed in Florida on Sunday – just two days after celebrating his 26th birthday.

In a statement, attorney Lewis Fusco claims Foolio was allegedly “ambushed” early that morning. The incident occured in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn hotel in Tampa.

Julio Foolio Killed on 26th Birthday

Fusco told News4JAX that his client was in the Sunshine State for a festive weekend of birthday celebrations. The rapper allegedly threw a house party in an Airbnb that he rented before the cops came to shut it down.

“Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb. But was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits,” Fusco told the news. “He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn. Where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed.”

Foolio documented the whole day on social media. He posted an Instagram story after the cops shut down the party saying, “Best birthday everrr. Appreciate everybody who pulled up we turnt up till we couldn’t nomo we otw to the show now yall pull up.”

There is no footage of the rapper at the hotel. But officers say they were able to identify his body at the scene.

Previous Attempt Was Made on Rapper’s Life

Jones was well-known in the streets of Jacksonville according to First Coast News. The rapper was a member of the gang KTA, which has been in a longstanding feud with rival gangs in neighboring areas.

A previous attempt was made on the rapper’s life back in 2021. While at his recording studio in Jacksonville, he shot at, walking away with a mere graze.

He later took to social media, holding an Instagram live session to mock the attempted killers.“Y’all miss a whole 100 shots literally,” Jones said of the shooting.