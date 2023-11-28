Rapper Caught Murdering Manager On Camera

Florida rapper Kevhani Camilla Hicks, known as Key Vhani, is grappling with a second-degree murder charge after the fatal shooting of her manager in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on October 9. The incident, captured on security footage, has ignited a contentious debate over whether it was an act of self-defense.

Surveillance footage shows rapper Key Vhani allegedly shooting and killing a man in front of the Wynwood Walls. Vhani claims the shooting was self-defense. The incident took place back in October. pic.twitter.com/lBrkji0Zdn — SoFlo Vibez 🌴 (@SoFloVibez) November 20, 2023

Responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue around 1:35 a.m., Miami Police officers found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Hicks, 27, was also present, sustaining blunt force injuries. Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the unidentified man succumbed to his injuries.

Surveillance footage retrieved during the investigation displayed Hicks exiting a white car with her manager, followed by a heated argument escalating into a physical altercation between the two. Another man emerged from the vehicle, joining in the assault on Hicks. She was forcibly brought to the ground and pinned down until she managed to rise to her feet and walk away. Subsequently, Hicks retrieved a handgun from her bag and fired shots as her manager attempted to flee, ultimately collapsing in the roadway. The other man escaped the scene in the car, running over Hicks.

Claiming self-defense, Hicks explained to authorities that the shooting occurred as a result of a verbal dispute that turned physical, leading her to fear for her life. She was apprehended on a second-degree murder charge. During a bond court hearing, Hicks’ public defender asserted it as a “clear case of self-defense.”

In a recent Instagram post on November 20, following her $50,000 bond release, Hicks conveyed her gratitude to supporters, citing her ongoing recovery from the incident’s physical toll. While unable to comment on the case, she pleaded for continued support, vehemently denying the portrayal of her as a “horrible person.”

Last week, a judge granted Hicks bond and house arrest as she awaits trial, as reported by NBC6. The unfolding legal proceedings cast uncertainty on the fate of the Florida rapper, shrouded in controversy surrounding the fatal altercation.