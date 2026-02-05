rapper-with-millions-of-streams-was-arrested-late-last-year-on-drug-charges

A rapper who has millions of streams was arrested late last year on drug and weapons charges.

According to TMZ, Baby Smoove, whose real name is Jaelin Deanta Parker, was arrested in December after he was pulled over in Miami.

The responding Miami Police Department officer claimed that when he approached the rapper’s vehicle, he “observed a cloud of smoke” and a “strong odor of marijuana.”

The law enforcement officer then said he saw a black Taurus PT809 gun under the driver’s seat after all of its occupants exited.

It was further revealed that the rapper and his two passengers were quickly arrested because they were not legally allowed to possess any firearms. The gun was readily available for use.

The officer discovered the gun had 16 live 9mm rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber.

Also, during an extensive search of the rapper’s vehicle, police found a yellow pill bottle in a hidden compartment. It contained suspected oxycodone, xanax, and tizanidine hydrochloride. A yellow backpack with $30,000 in cash, 81.9 grams of suspected marijuana, and 12 canisters of suspected THC wax. A bottle of promethazine — a prescription antihistamine.were also found in the bag.

During his arrest, the rapper said he didn’t know who the gun belonged to. However, he allegedly confirmed that the yellow backpack was his.

The rapper has been charged with seven felony counts. Four of being in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver while armed. One for being in possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver while armed.

He also received one for intending to manufacture or sell prescription drugs, and one for carrying a concealed firearm.

The Rapper Rants About His Miami Arrest

Days after his arrest, the rapper vented about the situation.

“You know, it bothered me,” he said. “Like my whole sole purpose of even going to Miami was to do videos and record. And then come back with a case. A f— that it just came seemed to leave me the f— alone.”

He continued by stating, “Like then it – it’s just self-explanatory. Don’t ask me why I had to go down there to do that. Because why? What the f— I’m going to get done?”

The rapper then added, “Then on top of that this this this and nother thing, that p—ed me off bro.”