Rami Malek Allegedly Threatened With Breakup By Girlfriend Lucy Boynton If He Doesn’t Propose, Sketchy Rumor Says

Did Lucy Boynton give Rami Malek an ultimatum? One tabloid claims that the longtime couple is at a make-or-break moment in their relationship. Let’s check in on the Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars.

Rami Malek ‘Under Pressure’ To Propose?

This week, Star reports Lucy Boynton is threatening to leave Rami Malek if he doesn’t get serious about their relationship quick. The actors first hit it off on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, but sources say Malek has been dragging his feet about popping the question. “It’s really upsetting Lucy,” an insider dishes. “A lot of people she knows are getting married, having babies and that sort of thing, while she feels like she and Rami are no closer to getting engaged than they were a year ago.”

The tipster adds that as Boynton gets closer to 30 years old, she’s becoming increasingly impatient for that ring. “Lucy’s tried being the cool girlfriend, but she isn’t going to wait around for much longer,” the snitch whispers. “She gave Rami an ultimatum—either propose or their relationship is over.”

Lucy Boynton Giving Rami Malek An ‘Ultimatum’?

While we can’t pretend to have a window directly into Boynton and Malek’s relationship, there are a few reasons that we’re doubting this story. First of all, given what we know about Boynton and Malek’s relationship, we seriously doubt Malek is dragging his feet about marriage. The actor professed his love for Boynton in his 2019 Oscars acceptance speech, so he clearly isn’t afraid of commitment. If they haven’t gotten married yet, that’s probably because neither of them feels much pressure to do so.

Furthermore, the outlet is relying on an extremely sexist and outdated narrative to sell this story. The tabloid even suggests that Boynton needs to get married quickly because she’s approaching 30. That may have been how the world once worked, but things are different now. Women don’t need to rush to find a husband, and this notion is just offensive.

Finally, it’s clear that Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek’s relationship isn’t in immediate danger. A couple of months ago, Boynton opened up a bit about why she keeps her relationship with Malek so private. And more recently, the couple was spotted getting dinner in New York City. While it’s totally possible that Boynton and Malek will get engaged or even call it quits in the future—seemingly confirming the tabloid’s tale—those are just the two avenues that relationships generally take.

More Ultimatums From The Tabloids

Celebrity gossip magazines love a good ultimatum story. And while we get the dramatic appeal, there’s just no way they are as common as tabloids pretend. For example, last year the National Enquirer reported Derek Hough’s girlfriend was pressuring him to propose. Then Life & Style claimed Amelia Hamlin told Scott Disick to propose or they’d be over. Next, Star alleged Taylor Swift told Joe Alwyn to propose before it was too late. And more recently, OK! claimed Kathie Lee Gifford was pushing her boyfriend to propose as soon as possible. Clearly, plenty magazines will run with this narrative even if there is absolutely zero evidence to support it.

