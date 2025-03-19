Radio Host Bob Rivers Dead at 68, Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Rivers, a renowned icon of Seattle radio with a remarkable career spanning 25 years, has passed away at the age of 68.

On March 5, 2025, Rivers shared an emotional update on The Bob Rivers Show’s Facebook page about his battle with stage 4 cancer. He revealed that he was initially diagnosed with stage 3 adenocarcinoma in early 2022, which rapidly progressed to stage 4.

In his post, Rivers shared that he has recently faced several complications that have made life more challenging. However, he expressed gratitude for the exceptional support provided by the team at Dartmouth Health.

Rivers passed away on March 11th.

Rivers, celebrated for his humor and storytelling, left a lasting impact on generations of listeners throughout his radio career at stations such as 102.5 KZOK, 95.7 KJR, and KISW, per local outlet FOX 13.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our dear friend, mentor, and legendary broadcaster, Bob Rivers. Bob touched countless lives with his humor, kindness, and passion for storytelling. His voice may be silent, but his impact will never fade,” The Bob Rivers Show shared on social media, per FOX 13.

“We’re absolutely gutted to share with you that our friend, Radio Hall Of Famer and Seattle morning radio ICON Bob Rivers has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer,” KZOK posted per FOX 13. “Bob was a LEGEND in Seattle. He spent 25 years on the airwaves here at 102.5 KZOK, 95.7 KJR, and KISW. He lit up every room he was in and loved nothing more than a great conversation! Sending all the love to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Rivers retired from Seattle’s KJR in 2014 and relocated to Vermont with his wife, Lisa. There, he embarked on a new journey in podcasting.

Fans Pay Tribute to Radio Legend Bob Rivers

Meanwhile, longtime listeners took to social media to mourn the passing of Bob Rivers.

“Bob Rivers was such an iconic part of Seattle radio for so many years,” one fan wrote on X in tribute. “I remember in 2013 when the Seahawks had that incredible year ending up winning the Superbowl, his band came up with the very best song parodies each week for the fans. Prayers for his family. RIP Bob Rivers,” they added.

“Sorry to hear the news. Such a wonderful entertainer. Listened to him for years,” another fan wrote on X.

Rivers is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa; his sons, Andrew and Keith; Keith’s wife, Leanne; and his granddaughters, Hazel and Georgia. A public memorial will be held in Seattle at a later date.