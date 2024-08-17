racing-legend-scott-bloomquist-killed-in-plane-crash-at-60

Scott Bloomquist, a legendary figure in Dirt Late Model racing and a Hall of Famer, died in a plane crash near his home in Tennessee. He was 60 years old.

Local authorities informed The Rogersville Review that Bloomquist tragically lost his life in a small aircraft crash near his Mooresburg home early Friday morning.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad provided an update on Facebook, confirming a plane crash on Brooks Road near Highway 31 around 7:50 a.m. Additionally, Moberly Motorsports Park corroborated the news of Bloomquist’s passing in a separate Facebook post.

“[Bloomquist’s] mother Georgette just called me and wanted me to announce that he lost his life this morning. At 7:15 EST this morning Scott was out flying his vintage airplane and had a crash on the Bloomquist family farm. The local fire department and law enforcement are still on the scene.”

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department informed The Rogersville Review that Bloomquist crashed his two-seat aircraft into a barn located on his property.

Bloomquist gained prominence in the 1980s, but it was in the 1990s that his career truly flourished. He made a significant mark by winning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship in 2009, 2010, and 2016. Additionally, he joined the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

Tributes from Fans, Friends, and Peers Pour in for Scott Bloomquist

Of course, heartfelt tributes to Bloomquist flooded social media following news of his death.

“Scott Bloomquist’s legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on track, but his innovations throughout the dirt Late Model industry,” Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO, wrote in a statement on X.

RIP Scott Bloomquist 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuvYsM0Gvb — DIRTcar Racing (@DIRTcarRacing) August 16, 2024

“He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws Late Models so it could grow into what it’s become today. His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years. Bloomquist’s passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all,” he added.

3 time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart also paid tribute to Bloomquist. He called him “a force on the track and off.”

“He made dirt racing better with a presence that will be greatly missed,” Stewart added.

Scott Bloomquist was one of a kind, and he’s probably the smartest guy I’ve ever been around when it comes to dirt racing. What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars. He was a force on the track and off, with a… pic.twitter.com/97MLFLCksI — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 16, 2024

Other fans shared wild moments from Scott Bloomquist’s prolific racing career.