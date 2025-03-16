Rachael Kirkconnell Speaks Out About the Biggest Lesson Her Breakup With ‘The Bachelor’ Star Matt James Taught Her

Nearly two months after she and Matt James unexpectedly broke up, Rachael Kirkconnell reflects on the biggest lesson her split from The Bachelor star taught her.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with E! News, Kirkconnell reflected on the four-year relationship. “I think that from things that I would take away, would just be standing up for myself a bit more,” she said. “And just not losing your confidence or not putting yourself aside for someone else.”

She then said, “I think it’s really easy to get lost on putting yourself first at times or making sure that you’re being seen and heard. Of course, you’re wanting to show others how much you love them and care for them, but you can’t forget about yourself.”

Rachael Kirkconnell further stated that she is still processing her breakup with Matt James.

“I think a lot of people think that I have feelings of remorse or regret or frustration or that I’m just very, very heartbroken,” she pointed out. “I think that I have to remind myself that there was no time wasted and that I’m very thankful for everything that I went through, for what we both went through.”

Rachael Kirkconnell Details the Qualities She Needs in a Partner Following Her Split From Matt James

Regarding what kind of qualities she’s hoping for in a future partner, Kirkconnell had some thoughts.

“I guess I would just say someone who’s just very considerate and is very respectful to me,” she said. “And is uplifting me the way that I should be uplifting myself. So just someone who’s very supportive.

Kirkconnell further pointed out, “I think that I’m open to a lot of different things and I’m not looking for someone specific, I have no idea what that person looks like, but when the day comes, I’m excited. But not ready yet. I’m still figuring it all out.”

The E! News interview comes just weeks after Rachael Kirkconnell revealed where she stands with Matt James following their unexpected breakup.

“Never hated him and never will,” she stated. “I will always be rooting for him and wish him the best. “At the end of the day, a like is just a like. We’re all good over here.”