The Queen Suing Harry, Meghan Markle For $35M, William Kicks Camilla Out Of Windsor Palace And More Royal Gossip

Every week, we encounter some of the most outlandish, outrageous rumors about the British royal family. We’ve picked the best of the bunch and we’ve got to say, this week’s batch are some of the craziest rumors we’ve come across in a long time.

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn’t often make it into the tabloids these days, but when she does, the 74-year-old always makes a splash. This week’s story about the Duchess of Cornwall claims she’s been tossed out of Windsor Palace by her stepson, Prince William.

Meanwhile, the drama between Queen Elizabeth and royal renegades Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is reportedly heating up and heading to court. Apparently, the monarch is furious over Prince Harry’s plans to publish a memoir and she won’t hesitate to drag her own grandson to court to keep him from spilling royal secrets.

What else is happening in the world of the royals? We’ve got all the royal dish you’ve been dying for.

Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Kicked Out Of Windsor Palace’ By Prince William?

(360b/Shutterstock.com, Isaaack/Shutterstock.com)

According to a new report out of New Idea, Camilla Parker Bowles is getting kicked out of Windsor Palace by Prince William to make room so his family can move in. Bowles has apparently made it no secret that she’s been dying to live in the luxurious estate and a royal source tells the outlet she’s “furious” after being thwarted by her elder stepson. “She is married to the next king, and her plea for Windsor has been tossed out by the Queen with very little thought,” the source confides.

Just where does Prince Charles factor into the equation? To see his reaction to the residential coup, click here.

Queen Elizabeth Dragging Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Court Over ‘$35 Million In Damages’?

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s plans for a memoir about his life in the royal family has apparently angered Queen Elizabeth, In Touch reports this week. In fact, the reigning monarch is so furious with the erstwhile prince that she plans to drag him and his wife Meghan Markle to court, suing them for more than $35 million in damages, a source explains. This is all an attempt to keep Harry from spilling royal secrets and damaging the British royal family’s reputation any further than he already has.

Check out Markle and Harry’s alleged reaction to the legal threat by clicking here.

Michelle Obama ‘Dumps’ Meghan Markle As A Friend After Recent Scandals?

(TOLGA AKMEN, Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, the love fest between her and former First Lady Michelle Obama has apparently reached a dead-end. Though the two famous women previously bonded over shared passions, Obama now feels Markle “can’t be trusted,” a source tells Life & Style. “Word out there is that Michelle has come to think Meghan is obsessed with her and Barack,” the insider continues.

To see the rest of the reasons Michelle Obama has “dumped” Meghan Markle as a friend, click here.

Get The Latest News On The Royals At Suggest

Love the royals and just can’t get enough? Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest news and gossip at suggest.com.