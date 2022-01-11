Queen Reportedly Moving In With Prince William, Kate While Also Battling Alleged Deathbed Rumors In This Week’s Royal Gossip

This week in the tabloids, there’s been quite a lot of speculation about Queen Elizabeth’s health. The 95-year-old monarch caused great concern late last year after an undisclosed health issue caused her to pull out of several weeks of events. Now one tabloid claims the British queen is on her deathbed and stripping certain relatives of their titles.

Another magazine reports that the queen has decided to move in with her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as a result of a recent armed break-in at Windsor castle.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly heartbroken over the latest snub from Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Each week brings a new deluge of rumors about the royal family, but these are the gossip items that caught our eye this week.

Queen Elizabeth On Her Deathbed, Ordering Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Be Stripped Of Titles And Banished?

(Geoff Caddick/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the National Enquirer, Queen Elizabeth is preparing for the end of her reign by tying up a few loose ends. “Her Majesty is furious the Sussexes have used their kids as pawns in their revenge crusade against the royal family,” an insider insisted. As a result of “henpecked” Prince Harry’s inability to stand up to his wife Meghan Markle’s demands, the queen has banished the couple from palace grounds.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t the only members of the royal family alleged to feel Queen Elizabeth’s sting. Check out her punishments for other royal line steppers by clicking here.

Queen Elizabeth Is Moving In With Prince William, Kate Middleton After Armed Break-In At Windsor?

(GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty Images)

In other tabloid news about the Queen of England, Woman’s Day reports that after a terrifying armed break-in at Windsor, Queen Elizabeth is planning to move in with her grandson Prince William and his family. “William and Catherine have been worried about her long before an intruder shook everyone up,” a source told the outlet.

Where the queen’s alleged new digs are, and why one source said the change of residences made “perfect sense” can be read here.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Heartbroken After Latest Snub By Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

(Alberto Pezzali-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Our last royal rumor this week comes from OK!, which claims Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried their possibly estranged in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will somehow sabotage their upcoming trip to the United States. The trip is supposed to be for pleasure, the tabloid writes, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge allegedly believe there might be some friction when it comes to the American branch of the royal family.

The outlet also mentioned the Cambridge children’s hopes for the trip, which can be read, alongside our commentary here.