Queen Elizabeth’s Health Crisis Apparently Has Palace In Chaos And Royal Family ‘Falling Apart,’ Unreliable Report Says

Is Queen Elizabeth dying? One report says her recent health problems are leaving the palace in chaos. Is Prince Charles shaking in his boots? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Chaos In The Palace’

According to Star, Queen Elizabeth’s bed rest is causing anarchy. The reigning monarch had to suddenly cancel a trip to Northern Ireland last month, prompting royal watchers to fear for the worst. An insider says Prince William and Prince Charles battling over who will become king while Prince Andrew’s future remains uncertain: “With the queen under the weather, the royals are really falling apart.”

The palace is actively trying to downplay the severity of Elizabeth’s issues, but “the reality is, the queen’s health is deteriorating,” a source says. The death of Prince Philip knocked her for a loop, but she’s determined to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year. A source doubts if this can happen, saying, “The queen is confident she’ll recover in time, but some are saying that if she doesn’t start taking care of herself, there could be dire consequences.”

While Elizabeth focuses on recovery, the rest of her family is falling apart. William feels he should leapfrog his unpopular father, but Charles has already set aside $125 million for his coronation. Meanwhile, Andrew is facing a sexual assault lawsuit. Without Elizabeth around to protect him, he could be kicked out of the royal family for good. An insider concludes, “Palace aids are holding private meetings in preparation for the worst.”

There’s A Law For This

Were this the 1460s, there would be an urgent need to dread the possible death of a monarch. Luckily Parliament has passed legislation destroying any need to worry about who will be king. Spoiler alert: It’s Charles. The royal family’s website lists heirs up to number 24, but that’s hardly official. Theoretically, hundreds could perish and there would still be a clear path to the throne for some British citizens.

Elizabeth has already returned to work, so there’s no reason to suspect that she’s on death’s door. As for Andrew, there’s nothing anyone can really do. He’ll either lose his lawsuit or win, but Elizabeth’s support has little effect on the details of his crimes. Only time will tell what happens with the disgraced royal.

Other Bogus Royal Stories

Star promised William would be named next in line over the spring, but that didn’t happen. It loves publishing stories about a succession battle between father and son, but it’s all hogwash.

For an idea of how off this tabloid is with its royal coverage, it claimed Meghan Markle would do a tell-all interview with Ellen DeGeneres in February 2020. Nearly a year later, Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey, so just about every detail of that story was wrong. This outlet knows nothing at all, so it should just be disregarded.