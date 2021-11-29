Queen Elizabeth’s Alleged Grudge Against Camilla Parker Bowles Made Prince Charles Cry, Unverified Report Says

Is Queen Elizabeth nursing a grudge against Camila Parker Bowles? One report says Prince Charles wept over how his mother treats Bowles. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Her Majesty Reduced Son To Bitter Tears’

According to the Globe, Elizabeth is dying with a grudge. The reigning monarch detests Bowles for nearly destroying the monarchy through her affair with Charles. While Elizabeth and Bowles get along in public, it’s a different story privately.

Immediately following Charles’ divorce, he went to the queen and begged her to treat Bowles with more kindness. “On that evening, she’d had several martinis, and to Charles’ surprise, she replied forcefully: She would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover,” a source says. Elizabeth went so far as to call Bowles “that wicked woman,” leaving Charles distraught and in tears.

While Elizabeth’s fury has softened with time, she still resents Bowles. A high-ranking courtier concludes, “Her Majesty is old-fashioned and, in her heart, I suspect she still sees Camilla as a tawdry temptress unfit to help her son rule.”

Ancient History

This whole article is one giant bait-and-switch. The title blares: “Queen’s Grudge Against Charles ‘Wicked Wife!”, and it’s obviously trying to tell readers Elizabeth hates Bowles. The story itself is a recap of an alleged incident from 25 years ago. The only parts relevant for 2021 come in the form of baseless speculation from a questionable insider.

Charles’ affair and subsequent divorce certainly did rock the royal family like a wagon wheel, but she’s been accepted for a long time. She and Charles tied the knot in 2005, and their approval rating steadily grew until The Crown came along.

Any ill will Elizabeth had toward Bowles has continuously shrunk over the decades. Also, health setbacks don’t justify labeling her “dying Queen Elizabeth.” This tabloid has predicted her death numerous times, so you should disregard its insight.

Other Tall Tales

The Globe despises Camilla Parker Bowles and regularly stokes feuds between her and the rest of the royal family. It invented a drunken brawl between Bowles and Elizabeth in 2019. It also claimed Charles wanted her to die so he could avoid a divorce. Charles and Bowles are still happily wed, so that story was just cruel and false.

Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Bowles having her titles stripped by Elizabeth. This tabloid is desperate to make Bowles versus Elizabeth a thing, but it’s not.