Queen Elizabeth Suing Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Millions?

Is Queen Elizabeth taking her grandchildren to court? One report says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting sued for lying about the royal family. Here’s what we know.

‘Release The Kraken!’

According to the Globe, Elizabeth is declaring war on Markle and Harry’s cruel lies. She’s publicly asking lawyers to assemble a “libel team” to go after the Sussexes, the report says, and she has the full support of Camilla Parker Bowles. A source explains, “I don’t think Camilla will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales.”

Hatred of Meghan Markle is finally bringing Bowles and Elizabeth together. A source says Markle tried to play the victim, “but now, the queen is set to sic her legal hounds on the part and take them to court to show what ingrates and liars they are — as well as force them to pay millions in damages.”

What’s Going On With Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles have not publicly asked any lawyers to sue Meghan Markle. If Elizabeth actually did sue her grandson, you’d hear about somewhere a bit more reputable than the Globe. The absence of any other coverage is a bad omen for this story.

This story basically calls Harry and Markle backstabbing “ingrates” for calling out racism. Then again, the Globe has always been more interested in attacking Markle than in telling a legitimate story.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on great terms with Queen Elizabeth. They literally named their daughter after her. In the Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry said she was well aware of their plans to leave the royal family: “I never blindsided my grandmother… I have too much respect for her.”

The Royal Rumor Mill

Gossip Cop has already encountered so many stories about the royal family “lawyering up” against Markle and Harry. Just last week, this outlet claimed Prince Charles was considering his legal options after Prince Harry dared to…promote his wife’s charitable initiative? New Idea once reported that Prince William would sue his brother for having a podcast. These lawsuits are not real.

Lawsuits leave hard evidence in their wake. For example, when Harry sued tabloids for lying, it left a paper trail, so everyone knows the tabloids were forced to pay damages. If the royal family sued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then the Globe would have indisputable proof to fall back on. No such documents exist because these stories are made up.

Oozing With Hatred

This is the same tabloid that accused Meghan Markle of staging her miscarriage for publicity. It also promised that Queen Elizabeth would remove Prince Harry from the line of succession, but that never happened. It has no insight into the royal family and is only interested in attacking Harry and Markle. This lawsuit story is just bizarre fan fiction about Bowles and Elizabeth teaming up, and it’s completely false.