Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Sent Stern Warning To The Royal Family With Christmas Address

‘Fed-Up’ Queen Elizabeth ‘Erases Entire Clan’?

This week, the Globe reports Queen Elizabeth used the photos on her desk during her Christmas Address to send a stern message to her relatives. While the queen used to pose with multiple family photos for her official Christmas portrait, this year she chose to only display a picture of her and her late husband Prince Philip. “The traditional Christmas photograph is always a clue as to which family members are in favor and those who are out,” an insider spills.

“Every year, the framed pictures seem to get shifted around and the family members she’s happy with are always in the front of the desk and in view.” And it’s no secret why Her Majesty didn’t want to celebrate her clan this year. Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal troubles related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal disqualified him this year, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic dismissal of their royal duties certainly left a sour taste in the queen’s mouth.

“The latest portrait only features an early picture of her with her adored late husband. The prominent display of Philip was a tribute to him — since he was the backbone of her reign,” the tipster explains. “He was also an example of a man who lives and died with class — taking many scandalous secrets with him to the grave.” And finally, a royal author notes, “When somebody cuts you out of the family album, so to speak, it’s a pretty strong message.”

Queen Elizabeth ‘Not Amused’ By Royal Scandals?

There isn’t any truth to this report. First of all, there’s a lot of important context missing. The queen’s actual speech, for one, is a great indicator of why she chose the picture that she did. This year, she dedicated a large portion of her address to her late husband. So, her choice to display only a photo of the two of them certainly set the tone for her speech. But just to be sure, let’s take a look at some of the queen’s past Christmas photo displays.

Back in 2014, she sat next to two framed antique black and white photographs of unnamed figures. Despite leaving out most of her family, we have no reason to believe she was sending a message with this photo choice. Then in 2017, she posed with photographs of her and Philip along with two portraits of her great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Again, no one sounded any alarms over this change either.

And finally, in 2020, the queen sat with a single portrait of Prince Philip, just like in 2021. No one accused Her Majesty of sending a pointed message to anyone in her family back then, so why would she be sending out coded warnings now? It doesn’t make any sense. This was just an incredibly weak and speculative story. Looking back at it with the appropriate context makes it clear that there is no conspiracy happening here, and the Globe just wanted to mislead its readers.

This is far from the first time we’ve busted the Globe for spreading false information about the queen. Not long ago, the outlet claimed the queen banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from royal grounds. Then the magazine reported the queen demoted Camilla Parker Bowles. And more recently, the publication alleged Prince Philip made shocking changes to his will before passing, forcing the queen to hide it from the public. Obviously, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to the queen or anyone in the royal family.

