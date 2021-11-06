Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Amid Growing Fears Over Her Health?

Is Queen Elizabeth stepping down? A recent slew of health issues has left her sidelined, and one report says she’s out for good. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘I Must Step Down’ Says Queen?

According to New Idea, Queen Elizabeth’s time as head of state is coming to an end. A recent hospitalization led to her pulling away from a tour of Northern Ireland, and a source says the cancellation signified the end of her 69-year reign. She had some frank discussions with senior royals this week about the future. “Everyone is all too aware that the queen wants to serve for the entirety of her life,” a source says, “but she can’t argue with the fact that she can no longer perform the same duties as before.”

An insider reveals that Queen Elizabeth “is sovereign in name only this point, and has spent the last few years handing most of her roles and patronages to her children and grandchildren.” She’s even already written her speech that will make way for Prince Charles to become king, the source adds, but the decision wasn’t easy.

One insider says she’s “hoping to hold on” to the throne in time for her Platinum Jubilee next year. The insider concludes, “It has been a horrendous few years for the queen and she wants to end her reign on a high with the jubilee, and those around her will move heaven and earth to get her there.”

What’s Next For Queen Elizabeth?

This is a bait-and-switch story that is constantly changing its narrative. The title, “I Must Step Down,” is framed as a quote from Elizabeth herself. This obviously implies that she’s already stepped down. Later on in the story, it backtracks to say the switch is imminent. Finally, a so-called source says she’ll step down next year. This tabloid should have just chosen one bogus claim and stuck to it since the constant moving resignation destroys credibility.

This story is completely false. The only true bit is about Elizabeth’s brief hospitalization. She’s already returned to light duties including desk-based duties and virtual audiences. She should return to the rest of her duties after a few weeks of rest.

The world is pulling for Queen Elizabeth, but she’s made it clear for decades that she will serve until she dies. The recent hospitalization is obviously worrisome, but it doesn’t change her succession plans in any way.

Other Royal Myths

New Idea once claimed Elizabeth was meeting Lilibet Diana in person, but that still hasn’t happened. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Prince William getting named the Prince of Wales, and its June story about Elizabeth “preparing to abdicate.” She still hasn’t abdicated and has no plans to.