Queen Elizabeth Reeling After Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘Attack On The Crown’?

Is Queen Elizabeth II heartbroken over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s latest attack? One tabloid’s cover story claims the Sussexes have finally gone too far. After looking into the story, here’s what we found.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘Finally Snapped’ Over Latest Bombshell?

Over the summer, New Idea reported Queen Elizabeth is done with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks against the royal family. Apparently when the queen got the news that Harry is planning to publish a memoir, she “finally snapped.” One memoir trashing his relatives is bad enough, but the queen was devastated to learn he plans to write another book that “isn’t to be published until after she dies!”

An insider dishes, “Honestly, it’s just one attack after the other. Harry and Meghan need to stop! Whatever they are planning must be huge.” The queen reportedly fled her Windsor home to a Scotland castle to rest after the devastating blow. “She needs time to take stock,” the source explains. “You have to remember the Queen is an old woman. She must be struggling to keep up with the myriad ways they keep hurling insults at the institution that she’s dedicated her whole life to, ensuring its survival.”

The tipster adds, “She needs time to think — and come to terms with the fact that her relationship with Harry might never recover. It feels like such a slap in the face to have someone coming for her dynasty from within.” The magazine notes that the Sussexes once promised to “uphold her majesty’s values,” but don’t seem to be following through. “Going on TV with Oprah and making these accusations is not exactly upholding the values of the Queen.”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have ‘An Axe To Grind’ With The Queen?

We seriously doubt there’s any bad blood between the Sussexes and the queen. Despite Harry’s growing distance from the royals, he has always spoken fondly of his grandmother. He and Markle even named their daughter, Lilibet, after the queen’s private nickname. It’s obvious the couple has great respect and admiration for her majesty and isn’t launching any attacks against her.

Furthermore, the queen is doing just fine. While rumor has it doctors have advised her to give up her evening martinis, she’s still out and about. She seemed to be in good spirits as she visited Wales Thursday. At the event, she praised the Welsh community for how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic. We seriously doubt she “snapped” after hearing Harry was writing a book. And since a couple of months have passed since this article was published without any credible reports backing it up, it’s safe to say there was no truth to the story.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This isn’t the first time New Idea has published a misleading report about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Last year, the tabloid claimed their son Archie would have to get Kate Middleton’s permission to marry after she becomes queen. Then the outlet alleged Harry has a secret reunion with his ex-girlfriend while he was in England. And more recently, the magazine reported Markle was furious after she caught Harry flirting with another woman. Obviously, New Idea can’t be trusted when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.