Queen Elizabeth ‘Dying In Plain Sight,’ Princess Beatrice Snubs Mother Over Andrew Scandal, Plus More Royal Gossip

Our favorite royal family can’t keep themselves out of the tabloids for a single week, which means it’s time for another quickfire round of royal rumors and gossip. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly upset over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for a royal tour of the US.

Over in Great Britain, Princess Beatrice has allegedly snubbed her mother Sarah Ferguson as the family feud over Prince Andrew’s scandal continues to rage on.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s recent health downturn has one outlet claiming the 95-year-old monarch is “dying in plain sight” after it was revealed she’d been hospitalized overnight.

With so much apparent drama going on with the British royal family, it’s no wonder they find themselves in the tabloids week after week.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Upset With Prince William, Kate Middleton Over US Visit?

(Phil Harris/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a new report out of WHO magazine, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are aghast over the news that Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to take their wildly successful and well-received Earthshot Prize to the US next year. “Harry and Meghan have made the US their home base and their target audience,” an insider tells the outlet. “So the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them.”

Princess Beatrice Snubbed Sarah Ferguson As The Family Feuds Over Andrew?

(Victoria Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest edition of New Idea reports that relations between Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson have turned frosty in recent weeks. The mother-daughter duo is apparently at odds over Prince Andrew’s sexual assault scandal, which the outlet claimed was the reason Beatrice neglected to show up to Ferguson’s birthday party last month. “It seems very telling that Bea would avoid such an important occasion,” a source insists.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Dying In Plain Sight’ After ‘Leukemia Crisis’ Hospitalization?

(Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sources for the National Enquirer believe they know what Queen Elizabeth’s recent overnight stay in a London-area hospital was for and claim the 95-year-old is “dying in plain sight.” One source exclaims, “She’s fighting for her life! We’re worried she won’t make it through the year.” The palace is supposedly in a panic over the ongoing health crisis the queen is facing, though they’re trying to downplay it the best they can.

