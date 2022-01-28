Queen Elizabeth Gossip: Allegedly Forcing Prince Harry And Prince William To Meet Face-To-Face After 207 Days Apart

Is Queen Elizabeth forcing Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite? One tabloid claims the queen wants to salvage the brothers’ strained relationship. Here’s what we know about the queen’s latest order.

Queen Elizbeth Orders Prince Harry And Prince William To ‘Make Peace’?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Queen Elizabeth is tired of Prince Harry and Prince William giving each other the silent treatment. Apparently, the monarch is sick of waiting for her grandsons to come to their senses, and she’s giving them a little nudge. “It’s a big year for Her Majesty, with her Platinum Jubilee looming,” an insider dishes. “She’s tired of waiting for everyone to sort out their own messes and is personally intervening in everything.”

And it’s supposedly been a long time coming. “The brothers’ relationship broke the moment William urged Harry to take his time to get to know Meghan and not rush into anything. As we’ve seen, Harry’s hackles have been raised ever since,” the tipster reveals. “But the queen has personally ordered — that’s ordered, not requested — for this nonsense between them to stop.”

But the meeting has a deadline. Apparently, Her Majesty wants everything sorted out before her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. “Both Harry and William can be stubborn and hot-headed, but there’s only one person in the world who can put an end to that — their granny. If Harry knows what’s good for him, he’ll be on the next flight to London.”

Prince William And Prince Harry Planning ‘Face To Face’ Meeting?

While we’re sure the queen would like Harry and William to see each other in person once again, this specific story seems unlikely. First of all, it doesn’t seem like William and Harry left things on bad terms. While there’s an ocean between them, they seemed to get along just fine back in July at the Princess Diana statue unveiling. So, it’s a bit misleading to suggest their relationship has been broken since Harry first started dating Markle.

Furthermore, there’s a different issue stopping Harry from traveling to the UK at the moment. Apparently, Harry has explained that he doesn’t feel safe bringing his family to the UK unless The Firm reestablishes his police security detail. And since the magazine didn’t bother to mention this important context, it’s clear it isn’t up-to-date with royal news.

The Tabloid On The Queen

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve caught Woman’s Day publishing a misleading report about Queen Elizabeth. Last year, the outlet claimed Prince Harry broke the queen’s heart by announcing his memoir. Then the magazine reported the queen ordered Harry to bring Archie to the UK. And more recently, the publication alleged Queen Elizabeth was moving in with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable wherever the queen is concerned.

