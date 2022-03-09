Royal Gossip Said Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Removed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle From The Line Of Succession

Can Prince Harry still be king? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Queen Elizabeth personally removing her grandson from the line of succession. Let’s look back on that story and see what actually happened.

Prince Harry Removed From The Royal Line?

Per the Globe, Elizabeth decided to boot Harry off the line of succession. She apparently couldn’t allow him or his “high-maintenance wife,” Meghan Markle, anywhere near the throne after what they told Oprah Winfrey. She was reportedly going as far as ordering constitution changes to ensure he could never rule Britain.

This story was wrong for so many reasons. Its use of catty nicknames alone were enough to expose this outlet as a hateful place rather as opposed to a truthful one. Even if Elizabeth wanted to boot Harry off the line of succession, she would not have the authority to do so.

Furthermore, Harry chose to move away from England, so why would he care about losing his sixth slot in line? That would require his baby nephews and niece to die, something no one could possibly root for and is rather unlikely. The story just didn’t add up.

Was He Booted?

It’s been a year so Queen Elizabeth has theoretically had more than enough time to rewrite government documents or whatever the Globe promised she’d do. The official website of the royal family isn’t the best resource to answer this question because it’s not binding and doesn’t update in real-time, but for this purpose, it’s as good as anything.

A quick glance at the website shows the the Duke of Sussex is still number six in line. His daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born after this story came out, is also listed at number eight. No amount of supposed ill-will from the royal family has changed a thing. The rules of succession are out of its hands anyway.

Rumors Don’t Stop

The Globe may be the single worst source of information for news about the royal family. It peddles hatred and conspiracy theories. Not long after this bogus succession story, it claimed Prince Charles was literally disowning his son. It later announced he was ordering Harry to return, with no mention of the supposed disowning. Neither of these things happened.

Lest we forget this is the same outlet that accused accused Meghan Markle of staging her miscarriage. There are no depths it won’t stoop to for a hit piece. Prince Harry is still in the line of succession, so we were right to debunk this story.

