Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Apparently Furious With Prince Charles’ ‘Stupid’ Behavior

Is Queen Elizabeth upset with Prince Charles? One report says the heir apparent has been acting so foolishly that Elizabeth is furious. Let’s look into this story and see what’s going on.

‘Queen’s Fury Over Charles’ Stupidity’

According to a story in Woman’s Day, Charles’ decision to accept millions from a Qatari sheikh has left Elizabeth dumbfounded. He’s embroiled in scandal after accepting more than $3 million in bags of cash veiled in the form of a charitable donation.

“She has bitten her tongue over some of Charles’ more fanciful ideas and ways over the years, but she can’t believe he would be so stupid as to do this,” a source says. The sizable gift caught the attention of the UK Charity Commission, which is currently investigating the transaction. Elizabeth apparently can’t believe her eyes and thinks the scandal may have destroyed his chances of ever becoming king.

A source concludes, “After all she has done over the course of her entire life to build a beloved, trusted monarchy, the son she’s entrusting with inheriting it may well have messed it up for the lot of them.”

Is Queen Elizabeth Upset?

Everything printed about Charles’ dealings with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani is essentially accurate. Charles accepted suitcases full of euros, which were then deposited into his charitable fund. The Sunday Times calls the payments legal, and there’s no evidence that the sheikh intended it to be a bribe.

However, Clarence House is already under investigation over a “cash-for-access” scandal where donors could pay top dollar for minutes and honors. Charles has already seen his former confidant Michael Fawcett resign for accepting gifts from a Saudi billionaire. To understate the situation: None of this is a good look.

That being said, there’s no sign Elizabeth is even vaguely aware of the situation. She rarely comments on any royal affairs, and she’s stayed customarily mum on this scandal. Considering the messy divorce and subsequent death of Princess Diana, Charles has already weathered far more damning scandals than this one. The rules of succession are set in stone and Charles is guaranteed to be king just as long as he stays alive.

Prince Charles Gossip Abound

Woman’s Day uniformly misses the mark on Charles rumors. In 2020, it seriously reported Charles was flying to America to bring Archie back to the United Kingdom. That would be kidnapping and therefore a major international incident, so it was an easy story to debunk.

Before Elizabeth, Charles was apparently feuding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Just because the royal family is tightening up the number of senior royals doesn’t mean they’re getting banished to France or anything. This tabloid clearly doesn’t know anything about royal affairs.

