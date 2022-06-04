After 70 Years On The Throne, Is Queen Elizabeth Planning To Retire As Some Claim?

Queen Elizabeth has served the UK longer than any other reigning monarch. And as Her Majesty celebrates her platinum jubilee marking her historic 70 years on the throne, we’re reminded of all of the rumors claiming she planned to step down. So, now, after serving her country for seven decades, is she planning to abdicate? Let’s take a look at some of these rumors to get a better picture.

Planned To Retire At Age 95?

In late 2019, we confronted various rumors claiming Queen Elizabeth was getting ready to step back from her public duties. After news broke of Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, royalists were quick to speculate that the scandal was just too much for the queen to handle. And after People reported that Her Majesty was turning to her son, Prince Charles, to help navigate the troubled waters, British papers widely speculated that she could have been planning to step back from her royal duties and name Charles as regent. Of course, we know now that was never in the cards. But this was far from the last time we would hear this kind of story.

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William As Next King?

And in 2020, In Touch published the shocking headline, “The Queen Ends Reign After 68 Years! Will & Kate Crowned King & Queen!” According to the article, the queen’s fear of contracting COVID-19 meant she was shrinking further and further back from the public eye. But, shockingly, sources said that the monarch was appointing her grandson Prince William as her immediate successor, much to Charles’ dismay. At the time, we pointed out how ludicrous this tale was. The queen doesn’t choose her successors, and therefore it would be impossible for her to skip over Charles. And still, the tabloids persisted.

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down After Prince Philip’s Death?

Next up was Woman’s Day, claiming Queen Elizabeth’s grief over losing her husband Prince Philip had inspired her to take a step down from her official duties. According to the report, the queen was preparing to name Charles as Prince Regent, allowing him to rule without being king. “She was never keen on it, but life without Prince Philip has changed her perspective on things,” an insider admitted. “There will be discussions around Charles stepping up as her regent.”

While we admitted that this tale was possible, it was too far-fetched for us to give it any credence. Queen Elizabeth has always maintained that she will rule until her death, whenever that may be. And since the monarch is now celebrating her 70th year on the throne, it’s clear the queen is dedicated to her role, in mourning or not.

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down Over Health Fears?

Of course, this notion was cast in an entirely new light late last year as the public learned of the queen’s health struggles. The monarch was briefly hospitalized and began pulling out of public engagements shortly thereafter. And, according to New Idea, this was a sign that the queen was finally getting ready to step down from the throne. “Everyone is all too aware that the queen wants to serve for the entirety of her life,” one tipster remarked, “but she can’t argue with the fact that she can no longer perform the same duties as before.”

But if we know one thing about the queen, it’s that she’s never down for long. It’s clear that even if she has trouble walking, she’s going to make due so she can serve her country. While public engagements have been few and far between for Her Majesty, she’s still working, and it’s clear that she has no intention of stopping. In fact, Queen Elizabeth said it best in her 21st birthday speech: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

