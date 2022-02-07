Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Shaken After Getting Meghan Markle’s ‘Cruel Letter’ About Her Family

Did Meghan Markle pen a “cruel letter” to Queen Elizabeth? One tabloid claims Markle has once again disappointed the monarch. Here’s what we know about the mysterious letter.

Queen Elizabeth Upset By Olive Branch?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Meghan Markle is reaching out to Queen Elizabeth, much to Her Majesty’s dismay. Sources say concern was growing for the queen after she decided to slip away to Sandringham on a “mini-break” for “reflection and solitude.” And apparently, Markle played a big part in the queen’s need for rest.

“The chatter among the Queen’s staff is that Meghan has sent her a letter, essentially telling her she plans to bring the family home for her jubilee,” an insider spills. “But if Meghan thought the Queen would be pleased, she should think again. The queen would appreciate an apology or at least acknowledgment that her and Harry’s recent behavior in the media has been heartless at best, and cruel at worst, before she even considers allowing them up on the balcony next to her for the Platinum Jubilee.”

What’s Going On With Meghan Markle?

This is an incredibly thin story. According to the report, Meghan Markle sent Queen Elizabeth a letter, and then the queen went on vacation. Those are the only substantial claims it makes, and the rest is just total speculation about Her Majesty’s feelings. Since there’s absolutely no evidence to back up its story, we’re left to believe it was all just hearsay at best.

Besides, both Markle and Prince Harry have made it pretty clear that they don’t plan to visit the UK until they sort out the matter of security. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson read.

And since Harry’s bid for police protection has yet to go under judicial review, it doesn’t look like the Sussexes are booking flights just yet. Clearly, Markle isn’t sending any letters to the queen demanding to be allowed to attend her Platinum Jubilee.

More Of Meghan Markle’s Feuds

It isn’t surprising that Woman’s Day would publish such an unflattering portrait of Markle. The tabloid is constantly inventing feuds for the duchess, so this one is par for the course. Last summer, the outlet claimed Markle was feuding with Katy Perry. Then the tabloid reported Oprah Winfrey felt “furious and betrayed” by Markle. The publication also alleged Markle was outraged at Kate Middleton for hosting a Christmas special. And the outlet even claimed Prince William demanded Markle to stop wearing Princess Diana’s jewelry. Obviously, Woman’s Day has a glaring bias against Markle and can’t be trusted to report accurately on the duchess.

