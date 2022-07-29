Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Supposedly Told Meghan Markle She’s Had Enough Of Her

Has Queen Elizabeth reached her limit with Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims the monarch is “fed up” with the duchess. Let’s take a closer look at the report.

Queen Has ‘Had Enough Of Meghan’s Games’?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry looked sullen and even suffered an “emotional outburst” on a recent trip to New York City with his wife. And according to the article, Queen Elizabeth was behind the duke’s fragile state. Apparently, Her Majesty gave Harry a stern talking-to after the release of Tom Bower’s book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

According to the royal tell-all, the queen has suffered endless torment because of Meghan Markle’s actions. Bower explained how Markle butted heads with the queen on everything from her handling of her estranged father to her relationship with the media. The author even quotes the queen as saying, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,” in the days leading up to Prince Philip’s funeral.

“But even with all this and more going on, the queen instructed her staff to maintain a dignified silence. She still felt protective over Meghan and Harry knew if all this got out, Meghan would be savaged. But now, it’s come out anyway, and Her Majesty is having to deal with yet more mess from the Sussexes,” an insider spills. “She’s made it clear to Harry and Meghan that this is of their own making, and if they push forward with plans to spill more family secrets, it will get worse.”

Queen Elizabeth Finally Had Enough?

There are a few reasons we find this story absolutely ridiculous. First of all, we can’t find a single image of Harry during his New York trip that looked concerning in the slightest. The entire basis for this story is incredibly misleading since there’s no evidence to suggest Harry was the least bit shaken by anything, let alone a lecture from his grandmother.

Furthermore, this is far from the first royal tell-all about the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. Back in 2020, there was Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers. Then Christopher Andersen published Brothers and Wives, accusing Prince Charles of making comments about Archie’s skin color. And just a few months ago, Tina Brown shocked readers with The Palace Papers, insisting Markle makes Harry cry with her controlling behavior.

Each of these publications contained shocking allegations about what transpired between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family before they left behind their royal duties. And the tabloids ate it up every single time. But as far as the royals and serious journalists were concerned, these books were no more than a synthesis of royal gossip—no more credible than the average tabloid story.

So, nothing has “come out” about the Sussexes, as the tabloid’s source put it. The couple isn’t floundering to save their reputation. And the queen certainly isn’t scolding them for a random author’s dubious claims. Overall, this was the magazine’s attempt to capitalize on the latest royal tell-all. But, unsurprisingly, it didn’t have any meaningful input to share.

More Royal Rubbish From The Rag

We aren’t ready to buy Tom Bower’s every word about the Sussexes, and we have our hang-ups about Woman’s Day as well. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Queen Elizabeth was moving in with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Then the outlet reported that the queen was forcing Harry and William to reunite. The tabloid even alleged that the queen made Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles promise to let Harry rejoin the royal family once they take power. So, we have our reasons to doubt this story aside from the dubious nature of the royal tell-all.

