Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Supposedly Making It Known That She Hates Meghan Markle

Is Queen Elizabeth putting Meghan Markle on blast? According to one tabloid, the monarch is done playing nice with the Duchess of Sussex. Here’s what we know about the shocking rumor.

Queen ‘Can No Longer Contain Meghan Rage’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Queen Elizabeth is no longer holding her tongue when discussing her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle. “Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy,” a royal rat remarks. “As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centered newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America.”

Apparently, despite her doubts, the queen had tried to stay civil when discussing the duchess. But after she decided to express an opinion on the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion protections, the monarch is apparently done holding back. “I’m told Her Majesty has run out of patience with the woman who keeps thumbing her nose at the royals,” the spy squeals. “And she’s letting it be known behind palace doors!”

Queen Elizabeth Bad-Mouthing Meghan Markle?

The outlet’s insider admits that they themselves aren’t poised behind palace doors and therefore aren’t getting this information directly. So, if we’re correct in interpreting this tipster’s identity, the outlet is consulting a guy who knows a guy who knows the queen? This alleged “senior courtier” could actually be anyone on the street. They weren’t vetted in the slightest—and that’s assuming they even exist at all.

If we were writing about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we wouldn’t rely so heavily on hearsay, but this rag clearly doesn’t hold itself to the same standards. Besides, the queen has bigger matters to worry about than her wayward grandson and his American wife. According to the latest reports, Her Majesty has chosen to forego her traditional welcome event for her annual summer vacation at Balmoral Castle for “reasons of comfort.”

As the 96-year-old monarch continues to struggle with her health, we seriously doubt she’s bending the ears of her royal servants to complain about Meghan Markle. As has been customary for the last several months, the queen has been focusing her efforts on feeling well and getting whatever work done that she can. Despite occupying the tabloids’ constant attention for the last four years, Meghan Markle is not a priority for Queen Elizabeth.

We know better than to trust the National Enquirer anywhere the Duchess of Sussex is concerned. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Markle and Prince Harry were trying to blackmail the queen. Then the magazine reported Markle was living a nightmare after failing to make it in Hollywood. And most recently, the publication alleged Harry and Markle were broke and desperate for cash. So, the Enquirer is just about the last place we’d go for updates on Markle.

