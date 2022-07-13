Queen Elizabeth Praised For Apparently ‘Outwitting’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Plans During UK Visit

Did Queen Elizabeth tame Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? According to one tabloid, the monarch took the Sussexes down a peg during their recent UK visit. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Outfoxed’ Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected the UK to roll out the red carpet for them during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but sources say Her Majesty put a stop to it. Apparently, along with the high-profile occasion, Harry and Markle planned to film intimate moments with the royal family for their Netflix deal so they could cement their deal with the streaming giant.

Apparently, the monarch caught wind of the couple’s plans and halted them in their tracks. According to the article, it was their slap on the wrist and filming ban that inspired them to leave the celebrations early. That, in combination with their exclusion from the royal balcony, made for a sour trip, but the queen apparently the queen wanted to send “the pampered prince and his stuck-up wife” a strong message.

Queen ‘Saw Right Through’ Sussex Visit?

Let’s dive right into the claims being made here. First of all, the magazine insists the queen herself called down orders to exclude the Sussexes from the balcony. We have no idea if that’s true. We’ve fielded stories about Prince William, Prince Charles, or even Kate Middleton being the one to ban the Sussexes. So, when the magazine claims to know exactly who made the order but can’t give any more detail than that, we’re certain that it isn’t being truthful.

Furthermore, this tale about Meghan Markle and Harry being trailed by a camera crew after arriving in the UK is completely false. There hasn’t been a single verified witness account or any photos to prove that they were trying to film the event. So, this part of the tabloid’s tale is probably also a total fiction.

But finally, we can’t exactly say one way or the other if the queen managed to “outfox” Harry and Markle. Given the state of the queen’s health, we’d assume she has more pressing priorities than Netflix’s schedule. We do know that Her Majesty has a strong grasp on politics and handling publicity, so we’re certain that whatever decisions she made regarding the Sussexes’ visit were smart ones. But the outlet’s narrative is just misleading. The Sussexes aren’t locked in some strategic battle against the rest of the royal family, so this nonsense about the royals “outwitting” one another is just outrageous.

The Tabloid On Queen Elizabeth

The Globe is constantly publishing unvetted fan theories about Queen Elizabeth. Last winter, the outlet reported the queen was sending coded messages to the royal family through her annual Christmas Address. Then the magazine claimed the queen was wounded by a “cruel insult” of Harry’s. And most recently, the publication alleged the queen was getting a mobility scooter to traverse castle grounds on. Obviously, no one at the Globe is really in the know anywhere Queen Elizabeth is concerned.

