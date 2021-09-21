Queen Elizabeth Kicking Prince Charles Out Of Royal Family After Charity Scandal?

Is Queen Elizabeth booting Prince Charles out of the line of succession over a recent scandal? One tabloid’s cover story claims Prince William could be the next King of England. Here’s what we found after taking a close look at the claims.

Queen Elizabeth Gives ‘Greedy’ Prince Charles The Boot?

This week, the National Enquirer reports “money-hungry” Prince Charles has landed in hot water with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. It was recently reported that an aide for Charles was offering to sell a knighthood to a Saudi tycoon in exchange for $2.4 million. An insider dished, “This money-for-honors atrocity is the last straw for her majesty,” adding, “She’s already had serious reservations about Charles’ ability to take the throne, but this outrage is the final nail in his coffin.”

After serious consideration, the outlet reports that the queen is ready to declare Prince William her immediate successor to the throne. “The future of the monarchy is at stake! Only William and his devoted wife, Kate, can cement the queen’s legacy — and give the royals a modern makeover!” the tipster exclaims. But it won’t come without protest from Charles.

Prince Charles Using Knighthoods To ‘Line His Pockets’?

Prince Charles maintains his complete innocence, insisting he had no idea about the correspondence with the Saudi billionaire. But according to the magazine, Charles’ aide has been his closest confidant for years and there’s no way the prince wouldn’t have known about his plans. “Frankly, it seems Charles is willing to do anything for money. That makes him vulnerable to being caught in another scandal is he becomes king,” the snitch confides.

Apparently, the queen is urging William to move his family into Windsor Castle to prepare to take the throne. The publication notes that the queen is grateful Williams is ready to step up to his royal duties, “unlike his renegade brother Harry.” But now that William is claiming his father’s spot in line, “that leaves Charles out in the cold — and desperately trying to placate his wife, Camilla, whose lifelong dream of becoming queen is now shattered.”

Prince William Preparing To Take The Throne?

This report is premature to say the least. Despite the tabloid’s thorough investigation of royal gossip, a current legal investigation is underway. There has been no substantial evidence to suggest Charles had any knowledge of his aide’s actions, and until that changes, Charles’ position in the line of succession is safe. And the way things are looking right now, it’s likely to stay that way.

Charles’ aide, Michael Fawcett, has been forced to resign three times over from his royal position after getting caught up in scandals. Fawcett resigned after the most recent scandal came to light, and while an investigation is underway, Charles is untouched at the moment. The most important thing to note is that the queen cannot remove someone from the line of succession — it’d take an act of Parliament to do that. Even though this scandal casts Charles in an unflattering light, he will most likely ascend to the throne after his mother.

The Tabloid On Prince Charles

The National Enquirer is constantly making up stories about Prince Charles. The magazine once claimed he was forcing Prince Harry to divorce Meghan Markle. Then the outlet alleged he was refusing to give Harry’s children royal titles. The publication is also constantly calling into question Charles’ fitness to rule as King of England. It’s obvious the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to Prince Charles.