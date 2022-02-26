Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made Kate Middleton, Camilla Promise To Let Harry Rejoin The Royal Family Once She Dies, Unverified Report Says

Is Queen Elizabeth making sure the royal family keeps its arms open to Prince Harry once she’s gone? One tabloid claims the monarch has roped Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles into a “secret pact.” Here’s what we know about Queen Elizabeth’s plans for the future of the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth Makes ‘Secret Pact’ With The Future Queens?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Queen Elizabeth has a clear vision for the monarchy that extends even after her reign comes to an end. “For the next three generations, Her Majesty is acutely aware that the sovereign will be a man,” an insider dishes. “She wants to ensure the women supporting them or raising them are feeling very much included in the future, so she called Camilla [Parker Bowles] and Kate [Middleton] to Windsor Castle late last year for a bonding experience.”

And at their secret meeting, the queen encouraged Bowles and Middleton to support one another in the future. Apparently, the meeting went off extremely well. The queen reportedly “united” Middleton and Bowles on many major issues, but she wanted to make sure they were on the same page on the Sussex situation as well.

“At their summit, no one tiptoed around the serious issues, especially when it came to Prince Harry,” the tipster reveals. “They privately feel Meghan is their biggest obstacle to achieving family unity. The queen made them promise they would always welcome Harry back with open arms.”

Queen Elizabeth Held ‘Secret Summit’?

While we have no idea what advice the queen has or hasn’t given Middleton and Bowles, we have a hard time believing this story. First of all, how is the tabloid getting this information? If we’re to believe this story, this tabloid somehow knows in detail what the queen said at a secret meeting she had with Middleton and Bowles. We just aren’t buying that story. If the Queen of England truly wanted something to be kept secret, it would probably stay a secret. With her currently indisposed with COVID, it seems impossible all around.

Furthermore, we’re sure the royals have much bigger matters to worry about than Prince Harry. That was made especially apparent when the royal family failed to even comment on Harry’s pleas for police protection in the UK. While we aren’t saying that this story is impossible, it just seems highly unlikely. And we’re even more skeptical after taking a look at this magazine’s past reporting on the royals.

More Royal Rubbish From The Tabloid

Notably, Woman’s Day has a long history of misreporting on the British Royal Family. Not long ago, the outlet reported Queen Elizabeth planned to move in with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Then the magazine claimed the queen was forcing Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite. And more recently, the publication alleged Meghan Markle made Harry cut off all communication with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Clearly, we can’t trust anything Woman’s Day says about the royals.

More Stories From Suggest

Kate Middleton Allegedly Had A ‘Showdown’ With Rose Hanbury Over Affair With Prince William Rumors, Royal Source Says

Looking Back At Pippa Middleton’s Best Wimbledon Style Moments

Meghan Markle’s Best Looks Before She Was Royal That Would Never Be Approved By The Queen

Kate Middleton’s Outfit At Latest Solo Outing Is The Business Casual Look You’ve Been Searching For