Queen Elizabeth Dragging Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Court Over ‘$35 Million In Damages’?

Has Queen Elizabeth had enough with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? According to one tabloid, Queen Elizabeth is taking the couple to court to prevent Prince Harry’s memoir from being released. Gossip Cop is looking at the story closer.

Queen Elizabeth Is Suing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

In Touch reports that Queen Elizabeth has lost all her patience regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry is currently writing a memoir that he says will give “a first-hand account” of his life that’s “accurate and wholly truthful.” But the royal family knows Prince Harry is using the memoir to spill all their secrets, a palace insider says.

The most intriguing piece of drama the memoir will reveal is the name of the royal family member who made a racist comment about Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie. In March, Markle refused to name the family member who made said comment in a CBS interview. Now, according to a source close to the royal family, “all bets are off.”

Meghan Markle Controlling The Direction Of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

The insider also alleges Markle is playing a role in the direction of Prince Harry’s memoir. “The royals believe Meghan is playing a part in controlling the narrative,” the source leaks. Apparently, Markle is pushing him to expose the dark secrets hidden within the royal family.

Of course, Queen Elizabeth can’t have classified information about the royals leaked to the entire world. To handle the situation, she reportedly plans to stop the release of Prince Harry’s memoir by taking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to court and suing for “$35 million in damages if they don’t back down.” The same insider snitches that even though Prince Harry and Markle know what the queen is planning, they’re “not afraid and are moving forward as planned.”

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle In Trouble With Queen Elizabeth?

So, is any part of this story true? While it is accurate Prince Harry is releasing a memoir, the information provided by In Touch’s insider can’t be trusted. Why would Prince Harry use a personal memoir to bring down his own family? We’ve heard everything from him using a conspiracy theory documentary to memoirs to even the disgraced Prince Andrew to “take down” the royals, but instead, he and Queen Elizabeth continue to have a close relationship. It’s not realistic that he would try to drag her name through the mud out of nowhere, nor that she would sue him over the contents of a book that still hasn’t been finished.

Also, it seems unrealistic that an “insider” so close to the royals would know intimate details about specific conversations about how much money Prince Harry is receiving from his publisher and what the queen is telling her lawyers but still not know who made the racist comment. The tabloid is dead set on forming the narrative that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stop at nothing to take down the royal family, which simply isn’t true.