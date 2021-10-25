Queen Elizabeth Derailing Prince Andrew Investigation, Calling Off Scotland Yard?

Is Queen Elizabeth putting an end to the investigation into Prince Andrew? One tabloid claims the queen is stepping in to save her son from jail. Let’s check in on the Queen of England and Duke of York.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Derails’ Scotland Yard’s ‘Sex Probe’?

The latest edition of the Globe reports Prince Andrew is not going to jail if Queen Elizabeth has anything to do with it. After learning about Scotland Yard’s investigation into Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, she was “frantic.” Apparently, the queen “secretly squashed” the investigation before they could dig too deep into Andrew’s past. And on October 11, Scotland Yard announced that they would take “no further action” in the case.

“There can only be one reason Scotland Yard closed the case — the queen’s orders,” an insider dishes. “We hear she’s shamefully involved herself in saving Andrew from the start.” The tabloid suggests the queen may have even played a role in Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019.

But the queen’s involvement isn’t playing well with the public. “I think for the queen’s image, particularly in America, it is damaging for her,” a royal reporter reveals. “People are concerned that the queen is so publicly supporting Andrew,” she adds. Even Prince William is upset about her involvement in the case. But the queen isn’t relenting. “She’s near the end of her reign and life and doesn’t want to die amidst accusations her beloved son is a pedophile,” the tipster confides.

Queen Elizabeth Saves Prince Andrew ‘From Facing Justice’?

While the Queen of England enjoys certain exemptions from the law, the crown no longer has influence over the law. The queen could even issue a royal pardon for Andrew if he was ever convicted of a crime. That being said, she has no say whatsoever in an active investigation. Even if the queen wanted to interfere in Scotland Yard’s probe, there isn’t anything she could legally do.

Besides, the queen has been on a tour of the UK all month. We’re sure she has her hands full right now and she isn’t throwing all of her resources into illegally interfering with investigations. While we doubt she wants to see her son go to jail, she has a greater obligation to uphold the law and set an example for subjects.

The Tabloid On Prince Andrew

It’s hard to trust anything the Globe says about Prince Andrew. Not too long ago, the tabloid claimed Andrew was begging the royal family for cash. Then the outlet alleged Andrew was bragging that he was “untouchable.” And more recently, the magazine reported Andrew was getting remarried to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to avoid facing the lawsuit against him. Obviously, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke of York.